New Mary Timony: Dominoes

Video: Mary Timony – “Dominoes”

Directed by Dr. Cat. From Untame the Tiger, out February 23 on Merge.

It’s a little embarrassing to use the phrase “guitar hero” but if there is such a thing Mary Timony is it. With Helium, Autoclave, Wild Flag, Ex Hex, and as a solo artist, she has created a distinctive and inventive guitar sound. And like, literally, she was Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan’s guitar instructor, so yeah: guitar hero.

Untame the Tiger will be her fifth solo album and her first since 2007’s The Shapes We Make on Kill Rock Stars.

“This song was almost not on the record,” says Timony. “We needed one last song, and I found a demo of it I had forgotten about at the last minute.”

Good thing. It rules.

Mary Timony: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

* * *

Mary Timony 2024 tour dates

Feb 28 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar*

Feb 29 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s*

Mar 01 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom*

Mar 02 Somerville, MA – Crystal Ballroom*

Mar 03 Amherst, MA – The Drake^

Mar 05 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern^

Mar 06 Chicago, IL – The Empty Bottle^

Mar 08 Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade^

Mar 09 Minneapolis, MN – 7th St. Entry^

Mar 11 Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe^

Mar 13 Pittsburgh, PA – The Warhol Entrance Space^

Mar 14 Washington, DC – Black Cat*

Mar 23 Seattle, WA – Clock-Out Lounge%

Mar 24 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios%

Mar 26 San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop%

Mar 27 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Atrium%

Mar 28 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room%

Mar 29 San Diego, CA – The Casbah%

Mar 30 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room%

*w/ Birthday Girl DC

^w/ Youbet

%w/ Rosali