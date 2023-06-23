New Mikaela Davis: Home in the Country

Video: Mikaela Davis – “Home in the Country”

Directed by J.L. Shannon. From And Southern Star, out August 4 on Kill Rock Stars.

Looks like Kill Rock Stars is serious about its country division. I’m a sucker for pedal steel so…yee haw.

But yeah, this is a cute song with a catchy chorus. Davis doesn’t have the voice to be a typical country belter so she gently and breathily delivers her message.

Looking for a home in the country

Gonna be there for a while

Learning what it means to live and be free

In the language of your smile.

Can’t totally figure out whether the lyrics are charming or insipid, but really, who cares when it sounds this nice?

Mikaela Davis: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.