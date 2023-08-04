New Mountain Goats: Clean Slate

Video: the Mountain Goats – “Clean Slate”

From Jenny from Thebes, out October 27 on Merge.

John Darnielle famously once said, “Nostalgia is self-hate and I’m against it,” but it seems he’s been loosening up on that stance for a while now. We had the reissue of 2002’s All Hail West Texas (with bonus tracks!) back in 2013, and in then 2020 he dusted off the Panasonic to record the first “boombox-recordings” album since those recordings. And now we’ve got what Merge is calling “a sequel” to All Hail West Texas.

Will this be the Mountain Goats’ Harvest Moon? Not exactly…

Darnielle says, “We’re proud to reveal ‘Clean Slate,’ the first song from our new album, Jenny from Thebes. People like to hedge bets by using terms like ‘concept album’ but let’s be clear, this is a rock opera about a woman named Jenny, who buys a Kawasaki to ride as far away as she can from a town she’s been carrying on her shoulders too long. ‘Clean Slate’ sets the scene: this is the house Jenny rents; these are the people who crash there when they need a place to stay; this is where she’s at in the process of becoming someone other than the keyholder she’s been. Produced by Trina Shoemaker! Played by the Mountain Goats at the Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma! Respect to the real pirates of west Texas, still out there on the roads: may you remain one step ahead forever!”

It sounds great. Can’t wait to hear more.

