New Mountain Goats: Murder at the 18th Street Garage

Video: the Mountain Goats – “Murder at the 18th Street Garage”

From Jenny from Thebes, out October 27 on Merge.

Oh yeah this is my jam. I love the frenetic Mountain Goats stuff.

JD says, “Rather than being coy about it let me tell you that somebody gets killed in this song, which is, at best, a short-term solution to Jenny’s problems, not that I’m saying she herself did anything. It’s her word against his now and he can’t talk anymore and she’s long gone by the time the EMTs get to 18th Street. Under oath, I will testify that she was with me because I am with her. I knew when I wrote this tune that Wurster-Hughes Inc. would eat it up like a big tasty snack, and guess what, they did. Lace up your dancing workboots but wear some inserts because this one’s a sprint.”

Darnielle plays the ghost in the video. You can tell he’s a ghost because he’s slightly translucent and he’s casting paranormal auras.

I’m a fan of concept albums and, from the three pre-release singles we’ve heard so far, Jenny from Thebes is going to be a good one. So far we know Jenny rents a house, gets a tattoo, and kills somebody in a garage. What’s going to happen next with our intrepid hero? Stay tuned to find out!

The Mountain Goats: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Video: the Mountain Goats – “Fresh Tattoo”

Animation by Stephanie O’Byrne. From Jenny from Thebes, out October 27 on Merge.

About this one, JD said, “Been wanting to share this one since the day I finished writing it, back when it was just piano and voice. But it’s so much better with my band playing it, and Alicia Bognanno, and Matt Nathanson on some of the sweetest vocal harmonies ever. It’s the flashpoint of the Jenny story: here she takes in her last lodger, here she marks her skin to say she’s done taking in lodgers after this.”