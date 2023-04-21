New Mudhoney: Little Dogs

Video: Mudhoney – “Little Dogs”

Directed by Eleanor Petry. From Plastic Eternity, out now on Sub Pop.

It’s Iggy Pop’s birthday today so it seems appropriate to share the latest Mudhoney single wherein Mark Arm and his pals imagine what it would sound like if the birthday boy loved pomeranians and miniature dachshunds as much as he loves his funny cockatoo Biggy.

Mudhoney’s currently on tour in Australia and they’ll be rolling through North America in the fall.

Mudhoney: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

2023 Tour Dates

Australia

Sun. Apr. 16 – Brisbane, AU – The Zoo

Thu. Apr. 20 – Marrickville, AU – Factory Theatre

Fri. Apr. 21 – Belford, AU – Gumball Festival

Sat. Apr. 22 – Wollongong, AU – AOW Uni Bar

Sun. Apr. 23 – Canberra, AU – ANU Kambri

Thu. Apr. 27 – Melbourne, AU – Corner Hotel

Fri. Apr. 28 – Castlemaine, AU – Theatre Royal

Sat. Apr. 29 – Torquay, AU – Torquay Hotel

Sun. Apr. 30 – Melbourne, AU – Cherry Bar

Wed. May 03 – Adelaide, AU – Lion Arts Factory

Thu. May 04 – Perth, AU – The Rosemount

Fri. May 05 – Margaret River, AU – The River

North America

Fri. Oct. 13 – Spokane, WA – Lucky You Lounge

Sat. Oct. 14 – Missoula, MT – Zootown Arts Community Center

Sun. Oct. 15 – Billings, MT – The Pub Station TapRoom

Wed. Oct. 18 – Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club

Thu. Oct. 19 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade

Fri. Oct. 20 – Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall

Sat. Oct. 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme

Sun. Oct. 22 – Detroit, MI – Magic Bag

Mon. Oct. 24 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

Tue. Oct. 25 – Rochester, NY – Photo City Music Hall

Wed. Oct. 26 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

Thu. Oct. 27 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

Fri. Oct. 28 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

Sat. Oct. 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

Tue. Oct. 31 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

Wed. Nov. 01 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl

Thu. Nov. 02 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

Sat. Nov. 04 – Dallas, TX – Sundown at Granada

Sun. Nov. 05 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub

Thu. Nov. 09 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

Fri. Nov. 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Sat. Nov. 11 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

Sun. Nov. 12 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

Tue. Nov. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

Wed. Nov. 15 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

Fri. Nov. 17 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

Sat. Nov. 18 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile Showroom (21+)

Sun. Nov. 19 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile Showroom (AA)