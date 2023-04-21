New Mudhoney: Little Dogs

Video: Mudhoney – “Little Dogs”
Directed by Eleanor Petry. From Plastic Eternity, out now on Sub Pop.
It’s Iggy Pop’s birthday today so it seems appropriate to share the latest Mudhoney single wherein Mark Arm and his pals imagine what it would sound like if the birthday boy loved pomeranians and miniature dachshunds as much as he loves his funny cockatoo Biggy.
Mudhoney’s currently on tour in Australia and they’ll be rolling through North America in the fall.
2023 Tour Dates
Australia
Sun. Apr. 16 – Brisbane, AU – The Zoo
Thu. Apr. 20 – Marrickville, AU – Factory Theatre
Fri. Apr. 21 – Belford, AU – Gumball Festival
Sat. Apr. 22 – Wollongong, AU – AOW Uni Bar
Sun. Apr. 23 – Canberra, AU – ANU Kambri
Thu. Apr. 27 – Melbourne, AU – Corner Hotel
Fri. Apr. 28 – Castlemaine, AU – Theatre Royal
Sat. Apr. 29 – Torquay, AU – Torquay Hotel
Sun. Apr. 30 – Melbourne, AU – Cherry Bar
Wed. May 03 – Adelaide, AU – Lion Arts Factory
Thu. May 04 – Perth, AU – The Rosemount
Fri. May 05 – Margaret River, AU – The River
North America
Fri. Oct. 13 – Spokane, WA – Lucky You Lounge
Sat. Oct. 14 – Missoula, MT – Zootown Arts Community Center
Sun. Oct. 15 – Billings, MT – The Pub Station TapRoom
Wed. Oct. 18 – Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club
Thu. Oct. 19 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade
Fri. Oct. 20 – Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall
Sat. Oct. 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme
Sun. Oct. 22 – Detroit, MI – Magic Bag
Mon. Oct. 24 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
Tue. Oct. 25 – Rochester, NY – Photo City Music Hall
Wed. Oct. 26 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
Thu. Oct. 27 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
Fri. Oct. 28 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge
Sat. Oct. 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
Tue. Oct. 31 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
Wed. Nov. 01 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl
Thu. Nov. 02 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
Sat. Nov. 04 – Dallas, TX – Sundown at Granada
Sun. Nov. 05 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub
Thu. Nov. 09 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
Fri. Nov. 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
Sat. Nov. 11 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
Sun. Nov. 12 – San Diego, CA – Casbah
Tue. Nov. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
Wed. Nov. 15 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
Fri. Nov. 17 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
Sat. Nov. 18 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile Showroom (21+)
Sun. Nov. 19 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile Showroom (AA)