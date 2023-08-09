New Mustard Plug: Fall Apart

Video: Mustard Plug – “Fall Apart”

Directed by Geoff Hudson. From Where Did All My Friends Go?, out September 8 on Bad Time.

Geoff Hudson and Mustard Plug are both Grand Rapids legends. Hudson got his start at local public access television channel GRTV, producing the beloved “Great Daryl Nathan Entertainment Show” in the mid-90s. For the past couple of years, he’s been making “Pinto Karaoke” episodes where he drives local randoms around town while they sing along to whatever song they’ve chosen. This sounds stupid but it’s not. Don’t get me wrong: it’s definitely silly, but it’s not stupid. In less inspired hands it would be a badly produced knockoff of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” but Hudson elevates it by being a sincere host and highlighting West Michigan locations and landmarks. It’s a snapshot of a time and place and it’s great.

Mustard Plug also made their name in the 90s but they’ve broken out way beyond town and have been touring the world pretty much nonstop since 1991. According to their show archive they’ve played 1,954 shows in 19 countries. But it’s been a while since they’ve released a new album: 2014’s Can’t Contain It. That’s about to change with Where Did All My Friends Go? due September 8 on Bad Time Records.

And now there’s a video, produced by Geoff Hudson, for their new single and it’s as fun and silly as you could hope for. If you’re from G-Rap you’re familiar with all the locations. And if you’re not, they still look cool. The song is great too. Can’t wait to hear the rest of the album!

2023 Album Release Shows

September 7: Reggie’s – Chicago, IL

September 8: Magic Bag – Detroit, MI

September 9: Pyramid Scheme – Grand Rapids, MI

September 10: Grog Shop – Cleveland, OH

Disclosure: I’ve been friends with the guys in Mustard Plug for almost 30 years. They’re great guys and one of the most fun bands I’ve ever seen live.

