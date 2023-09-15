New Mustard Plug: Where Did All My Friends Go?

Video: Mustard Plug – “Where Did All My Friends Go?”

Directed by Geoffrey Hudson. From Where Did All My Friends Go? out now on Bad Time.

Picking up where the first video from their new album left off, this one finds Mister Pug arriving at the venue to play a show for one bemused janitor. I’ll admit I was expecting the place to fill up with headbangers and cheerleading anarchists by the end of the song, but spoiler alert: nope.

Where’s all my jilted girlfriends?

Where’s all my broken heroes?

Why does it seem like no one’s left?

Where did all your friends go? We all went to bed, Dave. That’s where! Because we’re old, and we get tired really early. We try to fight it the best we can but it takes a concerted effort to even leave the house anymore. It’s hard.

But you’re right, of course. It’s always fun to hang out with friends and you never really regret it. I need to remind myself it’s worth it to go out and be social.

The band will be playing some west coast dates in October. If you get the opportunity to see them, you really should. Even if you feel old and cranky. Mustard Plug will make you feel better.

Disclosure: I’ve been friends with these guys for almost 30 years.

Mustard Plug: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Video: Mustard Plug – “Doin’ What We Do”

Shot by Geoffrey Hudson. Edited by Mike Sosinski. From Where Did All My Friends Go? out now on Bad Time.