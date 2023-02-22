New Naima Bock video: Lines

Video: Naima Bock – “Lines”

Directed by Kit Harwood. Stand-alone single out now on Sub Pop.

Huh. Naima Bock released her debut album, Giant Palm, on Sub Pop last year and I completely missed it. If “Lines” is any indication, I’m going to have to go back and correct that. She’s got the classic folky vibe that I can’t get enough of.

Bock says, “Lines is about what we do to each other, some call the dance of intimacy, exchanges. What we are given, carry with us, then subsequently pass on to others- good and bad. How the recipient is often undeserving of the negative side of this reality. It’s about trying to dodge blame and the loneliness of guilt. It’s about the irony of impermanence and unhealthy patterns coexisting; ‘nothing stays’ but ‘nothings changed’. The idea of change I had grown accustomed to but the reality that some things won’t change until you actively work on them is something new to me, preferring to adopt a slightly lazy attitude and misunderstanding the saying ‘all passes’. Sometimes it doesn’t pass quickly enough. It’s also a song about anger, and the familiarity of not knowing where to put it.”

