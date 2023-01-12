New Quasi video: Nowheresville

Video: Quasi – “Nowheresville”

From Breaking the Balls of History, out February 10 on Sub Pop.

I feel like if I had a gorilla suit I’d wear it everywhere. Which is pretty much what the gorilla does in Quasi’s latest video. I hope I’m not spoiling anybody’s experience by suggesting it’s not a real gorilla. But yeah. Gorilla suits are always funny.

Quasi is such a great band. Jane Weiss’ drumming is as gnarly as ever on this one and Sam Coomes’ guitar and keyboard tones are even gnarlier.

Here they come now thoughts and prayers

Thoughts and prayers won’t get you there

But I guess they do make a pretty pair.

Weiss, the most powerful drummer alive today, whose day job is being a locations manager for feature films and television, says, “I put my Locations chops to good use and felt like a real DP filming from the tail gate of the minivan. Great times.”

Shoop!

Quasi: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Quasi 2023 Tour Dates

Fri. Feb. 10 – Boise, ID – Neurolux ^

Sat. Feb. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court ^

Mon. Feb. 13 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister ^

Wed. Feb. 15 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger ^

Thu. Feb. 16 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^

Fri. Feb. 17 – Austin, TX – The Parish ^

Sat. Feb. 18 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada ^

Mon. Feb. 20 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace ^

Wed. Feb. 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

Thu. Feb. 23 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s

Fri. Feb. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

Sat. Feb. 25 – Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club

Sun. Feb. 26 – Sacramento, CA – Starlet Room

Thu. Mar. 02 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret #

Fri. Mar. 03 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern #

Sat. Mar. 04 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge # !

Tue. Mar. 14 -Boston, MA – The Sinclair %

Wed. Mar. 15 – Kingston, NY – Tubby’s %

Thu. Mar. 16 – Ridgewood, NY – TV Eye %

Fri. Mar. 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s %

Sun. Mar. 19 – Durham, NC – The Pinhook %

Tue. Mar. 21 – Atlanta, GA – 529 %

Wed. Mar. 22 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn %

Thu. Mar. 23 – Nashville, TN – Blue Room at Third Man Records %

Fri. Mar. 24 – St. Louis, MO – Off-Broadway %

Sat. Mar. 25 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle %

Sun. Mar. 26 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups %

Mon. Mar. 27 – Detroit, MI – Third Man Records %

Tue. Mar. 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe %

^ w/ Yuvees

* w/ Hurry Up!

# w/ No.2

! w/ Shaylee

% w/ Bat Fangs