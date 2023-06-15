New Rancid: Devil In Disguise

Video: Rancid – “Devil In Disguise”

Directed by Tim Armstrong and Kevin Kerslake. From Tomorrow Never Comes, out now on Epitaph.

I remember the first time I heard Rancid. It was back when the only place to see videos was on the television. In real time. And unless you were handy with a VCR, if you missed it, you missed it. And you might not ever see it again. But I saw the video for “Time Bomb” on MTV and was blown away. Listening today, it might just sound like a normal, catchy 90s ska song but at the time it was wild to see grimey punks who sang like that on MTV. I wasn’t aware of the Operation Ivy back story or any of the history of the Berkeley punk scene. All I knew was that this was a great song sung by ugly kids with terrible voices who looked like they’d stab you for drug money. I loved it.

I’m glad I got the chance to see them live back then in a shitty club with a chicken wire fence that separated the bar from the kids. It was perfect. I’ve seen them more recently a couple of times at Riot Fest and they’re still just as exciting as ever. And fun. They put on a great show and there’s always a palpable sense of danger. You might get bonked in the head with a shoe or a beer can or you might get knocked over and accidentally stomped to death. You never know! Makes it exciting.

“Devil In Disguise” sounds like it could have been inspired by an Irish drinking song or a sea shanty. You can imagine a throbbing crowd jumping up and down and screaming along with the chorus and spilling beer all over everybody. Perfect.

