New Sadies video: More Alone

Video: The Sadies – “More Alone”

Directed by Rick White. From Colder Streams, out now on Yep Roc.

Dallas Good was 48 years old when he died last year. He left behind a legacy that includes twenty albums with the Sadies. This video features footage from his last show, just a couple of weeks before he died.

The band says, “Our dear friend and collaborator Rick White made this video tribute for ‘More Alone’ shortly after Dallas left us, for a song Dallas wrote shortly after Justin Townes Earle passed. It’s beautiful how art can help us heal and how it connects us. We are grateful to share this with all of you. The live footage was taken from our last live performance together at Hillside Inside on Feb. 5, 2022.”

