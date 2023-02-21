New Screaming Females video: Mourning Dove

Video: Screaming Females – “Mourning Dove”

Directed by William Bottini and Kate Sweeney. From Desire Pathway, out now on Don Giovanni.

Oh no! It sounds like Marissa Paternoster got dumped! Or at least she’s writing a fairly straightforward midtempo rock song from the perspective of somebody who got dumped.

In a press statement she says, “It is seldom that any Screaming Females song is about just one thing. ‘Mourning Dove’ is the only exception that I can really think of, a song about being profoundly in love while simultaneously being profoundly heartbroken.”

This band just gets better and better. I first saw them when they opened for the Arctic Monkeys and was blown away. Back then, I wrote “My only criticism is that I wish the drummer would hit the drums harder. He seemed a little too dainty compared to the absolute badassery of the other two.” Seems like at some point over the last thirteen years, the drummer has caught up!

Screaming Females: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Audio: Screaming Females – “Brass Bell”

