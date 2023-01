Video: Shalom – “Happenstance”

Directed by Alex Free. From Sublimation, out March 10 on Saddle Creek.

This is a perfect way to start a song:

I’m waiting for the day that I can finally walk away from all this bullshit

Sitting in my room practicing how to be cool but I can’t do it

I tried hard enough with my roommate and she’s mean for a nurse but anyway…

Her roommate is mean (for a nurse)! That’s awesome. And so is this song.

Shalom: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.