New Sincere Engineer: California King

Video: Sincere Engineer – “California King”

From Cheap Grills, out September 22 on Hopeless.

Oh no! It sounds like Deanna Belos is considering ditching her hometown.

Baby, in this city I’ve been feeling so alone.

Lately I’ve been thinking ’bout leaving Chicago.

Do what you like, of course, but…don’t do it! Don’t move to Los Angeles!

Like most Sincere Engineer songs, “California King” has sad lyrics and fun music that makes you want to jump up and down and shake your corndog. I’m still bummed I didn’t get the opportunity to do just that at Riot Fest last year because my home was infected with covid. Hoping I get the chance to see them live soon because they’re the best.

