New Sparklehorse: Evening Star Supercharger

Video: Sparklehorse – “Evening Star Supercharger”

From Bird Machine, due September 8 on Anti-.

I’m so happy this is coming out. A new Sparklehorse album, the project Mark Linkous was working on before he took his own life in 2010. But posthumous releases are always a little tricky, right? How close is it to what the artist would’ve actually produced had they been alive to see it through to completion? You can never really know. The best you can hope for is that the people involved in the process have the appropriate respect for the vision of the artist.

An example of a great posthumous release is Elliott Smith’s New Moon, assembled lovingly by Smith’s friend and producer Larry Crane. But the songs on that collection were mostly finished, as Crane told us in 2007, requiring “just balancing the mix and adding very simple, light EQ or compression to some tracks.” And even so, there were some questionable decisions, such as including an early version of “Miss Misery” with its clunky, unfinished lyrics: “It’s a comedy from the seventies about nothing at all.” Would Smith have wanted us to hear that? Who knows?

From everything we know so far about Bird Machine, it appears as though this has taken more effort to complete, but the team putting it together, led by Linkous’ brother Matt who oversees his brother’s estate, is taking it seriously and treating the material with the amount of respect it deserves. In the album’s press release, Anti- Records claims, “A number of the songs were close to completion, while others needed only careful encouragement – the addition of subtle instrumentation and accompanying vocals in some cases, another careful mix in others – to take flight. […] Most of the record was already in place. Mark had given it its title and a track listing in handwritten notes received by Matt.”

The first single from the project, “It Will Never Stop” came out before Christmas and was recorded by Linkous at his Static King home studio with additional guitar added by co-producer Alan Weatherhead at Montrose Recording where Linkous’ 1968 Flickinger mixing console now resides.

This new single hails from the Fall 2009 sessions at Electrical Audio with Steve Albini. We’ve heard that “More than half a dozen songs were tracked by the end of the session, including nearly all of the instrumental parts. But Linkous was unable to finish his vocals because of a scratchy throat.” Band members said that “Linkous only recorded scratch vocals and didn’t finish his lyrics during the Albini session.” Albini said he had been “looking forward to seeing him again and finishing the record.”

It’s possible that Linkous continued working on those songs up until March 6, but even if he never got to properly finish it, “Evening Star Supercharger” still sounds like a Sparklehorse song.

Peace without pill, gun or needle or prayer appear

Never found sometimes near…

Matt Linkous says, “It’s the hardest decision I’ve ever made. It’s difficult making a choice about someone else’s art, even if you’ve known them all your life and worked with them, even if they were your brother and best friend. We had long conversations about not wanting to take this into a different direction. We wanted to bring out what was there.”

In addition to the basic tracks laid down at Electrical with Paul Dillon on bass, Steve Nistor on drums, and Scott Minor on mellotron, there are new overdubs of Matt Linkous on guitar, co-producer and Matt’s wife Melissa Moore Linkous on vocals and violin, and Alan Weatherhead on wurlitzer and mellotron. There’s also Spencer Linkous on vocals, Stephen McCarthy on toy piano, and Andrea Morici on piano. Despite all of that, the mix doesn’t sound busy or frankensteined. It’s straightforward. And pretty. The melody of the verses calls to mind Bob Dylan at his most gentle.

As always with these things, the obsessive fan in me would like to able to hear the before and after. What did it sound like originally? When the Rolling Stones announced those Exile on Main Street bonus tracks in 2010, we all immediately ran out and found bootlegs with the original 1971 recordings from before Mick added his 2009 vocals. They’re interesting to hear, but Mick is too fussy to ever release anything in that state. Still, it felt disingenuous to try to pass off the new recordings as Exile outtakes when they were so blatantly full of newly recorded material.

It doesn’t seem like Anti- is trying to fool anybody about what’s going on here, even down to including the recording personnel on the YouTube page. Bird Machine was produced by Matt Linkous, Melissa Moore Linkous, and Alan Weatherhead. They’re open about their commitment to honor the work that Mark Linkous started. And I am grateful to everybody involved in seeing this through. I didn’t think we’d ever get to hear any of it.

In 2008, Linkous said he was trying to write “amazing pop songs that were short and really simple, not unlike Buddy Holly songs, but you wanted to fuck ’em up in a way, but not gratuitously.” I’m not sure if “Evening Star Supercharger” achieves that, but it comes pretty close. If the remaining 12 songs on the album sound as good as these first two singles, Bird Machine might be the best Sparklehorse album since Good Morning Spider. Even if they just come close, it will be well worth the wait for fans…and worth the amount of love and effort his family has put into releasing it.

