New Sparklehorse: Listening to the Higsons

Video: Sparklehorse – “Listening to the Higsons”

From Bird Machine, out September 8 on Anti-.

In June 1982 Robyn Hitchcock recorded this b-side “on a portastudio in a barn in Sussex…on a full moon.” In the notes on the original seven-inch sleeve he wrote:

Your stereo may need a new needle but the vocal sound is intentional. At the beginning of the song I play a wok (Chinese cooking utensil) 1/3 full of water, tipped through an angle of 40 degrees to vary the pitching. Using my left forearm to cradle it against my chest, I struck it repeatedly with a wooden spoon.

It’s no surprise that Mark Linkous was drawn not only to Hitchcock’s song but to his recording methods as well. What seems a little surprising is that he recorded this cover with Steve Albini at Electrical Audio in 2009. Other than a couple of Daniel Johnson songs (“Hey Joe” on Good Morning Spider, “My Yoke Is Heavy” on the Distorted Ghost EP), Sparklehorse didn’t record many covers. It sounds like it was a blast to play though, and it’s nice to hear Linkous being a little silly and having fun.

Audio: Robyn Hitchcock – “Listening To The Higsons”

From the “Eaten By Her Own Dinner” 7″ single (Midnight Music, 1982).

Hitchcock also released a live version of the song, recorded on April 27, 1985 at the Marquee club in London.

Audio: Robyn Hitchcock – “Listening to the Higsons” (live)

From Gotta Let This Hen Out (Midnight Music, 1985).

Audio: The Higsons – “Got To Let This Heat Out” (Peel session)

From the Peel Session recorded on May 27, 1981.

It really does sound like they’re singing, “Gotta let this hen out,” ha ha.