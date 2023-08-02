New Sparklehorse: The Scull of Lucia

Video: Sparklehorse – “The Scull of Lucia”

From Bird Machine, out September 8 on Anti-.

Jeez, every one of these new Sparklehorse singles that gets released just breaks your heart all over again. This one features a harmony vocal by Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle.

The sea I wade

And tried to fade

Spat me aground

Got found undrowned

And so I stayed…

I wish Mark Linkous would’ve stayed around a little longer. It feels like such a gift that we’re able to hear these songs, but you still can’t help from wondering how complete he left them and what he’d think of us hearing these versions, obviously lovingly finished up for release by his brother Matt and the rest of the team assembled by his estate. Would Mark have tweaked these lyrics? Or rewritten them completely? We’ll never know. But they absolutely sound like him. And the songs sound perfect. So maybe we shouldn’t look a gift Sparklehorse in the mouth?

“From the very first seconds of ‘The Scull of Lucia’, I was transported to a different time,” says producer Joel Hamilton who mixed Bird Machine. “The recipe is unmistakably Sparklehorse: the pace, the sounds, the overall texture of the voice. Every sound seems to support the voice and the lyric, which was always at the core of Mark’s genius. The weight of the world, floated on a rickety raft, across a sea of melancholy.”

That pretty much sums it up.

Sparklehorse: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.