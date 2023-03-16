New Sparks video: The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte

Video: Sparks – “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte” (starring Cate Blanchett)

Directed by Ron Mael, Russell Mael, and Richie Starzec. From The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, out May 26 on Island.

How much fun is this? The Mael brothers say, “We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the César Awards last year, little knowing that a year later, one of the great actors of our time (and a splendid person!) would graciously consent to lending her bootie-shaking skills to the first video from our new album, The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte. Dreams really do come true. We will sleep well tonight knowing that forever we can say we co-starred in a film with Cate Blanchett!”

Bootie-shaking skills is right! Blanchett may have lost the best actress Oscar to Michelle Yeoh, but has Yeoh ever shook her bootie in a Sparks video? Plus, Cate already has two Oscars already so she can’t feel too bad about it.

Sparks: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.