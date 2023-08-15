New Speedy Ortiz: Ghostwriter

Video: Speedy Ortiz – “Ghostwriter”

Directed by Alex Ross Perry. From Rabbit Rabbit, out September 1 on Wax Nine.

Sadie Dupuis says, “While ‘Ghostwriter’ ruminates on the horrible realities that stoke my anger—in this song’s case, the death of our climate and the criminalization of environmental protesters—it’s also about trying to live with less rage in the day-to-day. And not always succeeding, but not getting mad about that, either. And sometimes directing that angry adrenaline toward positive actions.”

I get that. Every day I feel myself reciting Liz Phair’s “Help Me Mary” prayer: Please, temper my hatred with peace. (It’s not super effective, but whatever.)

How to grow up?

Lately I don’t really push much.

I’m tired of anger.

Dupuis continues, “My bandmates picked ‘Ghostwriter’ as a single, perhaps because it subtly nods to our unabashed love of nu metal. It was really fun to reunite with Alex Ross Perry after shooting together for his Pavement movie last fall, especially the part where we subjected him to so very many Deftones and Limp Bizkit videos for inspiration. The great Josh Gondelman improvised at least a dozen good ‘nu metal cover band’ pun names for the intro, which made it hard to keep a straight face as our nu metal performance ‘Pleasantville’-ifies our crowd of friends into the most immaculate Hot Topic c. 2003 getups.”

I’m not ashamed to admit I don’t really get any of these references, but that’s ok I’m old. You kids have fun with your biscuits and your costumes!

