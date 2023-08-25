New Sufjan Stevens: So You Are Tired

Video: Sufjan Stevens – “So You Are Tired”

From Javelin, out October 6 on Asthmatic Kitty.

The label is promoting this as Stevens’ first solo album “in full singer-songwriter mode” since 2015’s Carrie & Lowell. And thank goodness. Dude is squandering his gift on goofy collaborations and bloopy esoteric electronica or whatever you’d call his non-singer-songwriter stuff. I mean, do what you like of course, but don’t you wish he had a manager who was like, “I’m locking you in this room with a banjo and a World Book Encyclopedia set from 1983 and I’m not letting you out until you’ve written 15 songs about people dying and breaking up and losing their shit.”

So here we have it. “So You Are Tired” is pretty and haunting and sad and feels like an appropriate follow-up to Carrie & Lowell. I’m here for it!

For those keeping score, there are no references to any physical locations or historical figures in the lyrics. So unlike Carrie & Lowell, which was unquestionably the “Oregon” album, it doesn’t look like Javelin will be the next installment of the Fifty States Project.

Sufjan Stevens: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.