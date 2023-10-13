New TORRES: Collect

Video: TORRES – “Collect”

Directed by Dani Okon. From What an enormous room, out January 26 on Merge.

Mackenzie Scott says, “This song is about justice being served. The rage song I’ve been trying to write for years!”

This will be her third album on Merge. Recorded in September and October 2022 at Stadium Heights Sound in Durham, North Carolina, What an enormous room produced by Mackenzie Scott and Sarah Jaffe, who played bass guitar, synths, drums, organ, and piano. Scott sang vocals, played guitar, bass, synths, organ, piano, and programmed drums. Additional synth bass, tambourine, and shakers were played by TJ Allen. “Collect” sounds huge.

