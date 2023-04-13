New Watson Twins: The Palace

Video: The Watson Twins – “The Palace”

Directed by Jonathan Nicholson. From Holler, out June 23 on Bloodshot.

Wait a sec, Bloodshot Records is back? Well what do you know, I guess it is: Bloodshot Records is Officially Back. And Robbie Fulks says the new owners have “made things right” with him, so apparently everything is cool again. Who knew!

Leigh and Chandra Watson first came to our attention backing up Jenny Lewis in 2006 on Rabbit Fur Coat. It’s been five years since their last album, 2018’s self-released Duo. And now they’re back with a new single for a new album on a newly revived label.

The Twins told the Bluegrass Situation about writing the song: “Leigh had gone to the Nashville Palace the night before we all got together and the iconic honky-tonk was the perfect inspiration to build the scene for the queen of broken hearts. Working in the studio with Butch Walker and our touring band really brought the song to life. You can feel the energy of everyone playing LIVE in the room.”

The video was shot at the sixth annual Dolly Parton look-alike contest at Mable’s Smokehouse in Brooklyn. And if it’s as fun as it looks in this video, we should all be making plans to attend the seventh annual look-alike contest!

