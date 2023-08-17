New Weyes Blood: Hearts Aglow

Video: Weyes Blood – “Hearts Aglow”

Directed by Neelam Khan Vela. From And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, out now on Sub Pop.

Last year’s “Grapevine” ended up being one of my favorite songs of 2022 and now there’s a new video to promote Weyes Blood’s “In Holy Flux Tour” which will keep Natalie Mering and co. on the road through November. The video is something of a tour diary of the previous run of shows in Europe and North America.

I’d give anything to hang

I’ve been without friends

Oh I’ve just been working

For years and I stopped having fun.

I imagine that’s a sentiment that a lot of us can connect with. It’s been a weird bunch of years, hasn’t it? But there’s no question that all of our lives could be greatly improved if we incorporated more capes into a wardrobes.

Weyes Blood: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Video: Weyes Blood – “God Turn Me Into a Flower” (Live on Colbert)

From The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, March 2023.

* * *

2023: North America tour

Fri. Aug. 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP *

Sun. Aug. 20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

Mon. Aug. 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion *

Tue. Aug. 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

Wed. Aug. 23 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater ^

Fri. Aug. 25 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman ^

Sat. Aug. 26 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant ^

Sun. Aug. 27 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall ^

Tue. Aug. 29 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue ^

Wed. Aug. 30 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall ^

Fri. Sep. 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre ^

Sat. Sep. 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

Sun. Sep. 03 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

Tue. Sep. 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

Fri. Sep. 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann *

Sat. Sep. 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Sun. Sep. 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

Tue. Sep. 12 – Richmond, VA – The National ^

Wed. Sep. 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte ^

Thu. Sep. 14 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre ^

Sat. Sep. 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Homecoming Fest

Wed. Sep. 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield !

Thu. Sep. 28 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre !

Fri. Sep. 29 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre !

Wed. Oct. 04 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek %

2023: UK/Europe tour

“In Holy Flux Tour: The Resurrection”

Sat. Oct. 28 – Lisbon, PT – LAV Lisboa ao Vivo +

Sun. Oct. 29 – Porto, PT – Hard Club +

Mon. Oct. 30 – Madrid, ES – Sala la Paqui +

Tue. Oct. 31 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo $

Thu. Nov. 02 – Lyon, FR – Le Transbordeur $

Fri. Nov. 03 – Milano, IT – Alcatraz $

Sat, Nov. 04 – Lausanne, CH – Les Docks $

Mon. Nov. 06 – Berlin, DE – Astra Kulturhaus $

Tue. Nov. 07 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg $

Wed. Nov. 08 – Paris, FR – Pitchfork Music Festival (Salle Pleyel) $ =

Thu. Nov. 09 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma $

Sat. Nov. 11 – Glasgow, UK – Old Fruitmarket $

Sun. Nov. 12 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds $

Mon. Nov. 13 – London, UK – Pitchfork Music Festival (Eventim Apollo) $ =

Tue. Nov. 14 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City $

* w/ Beck + Phoenix

$ w/ Vagabon

% w/ Perfume Genius

^ w/ Nick Hakim

! w/ Lael Neale

+ w/ Núria Graham

= w/ Ichiko Aoba