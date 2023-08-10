New Wilco: Evicted

Video: Wilco – “Evicted”

From Cousin, out September 29 on dBpm.

New Wilco! And a new producer, Cate Le Bon! Still recorded at the Loft, but it’s good to see Tweedy and co. at least taking babysteps out of their comfort zone. You may have read that this is the first time Wilco has used an outside producer “since Sky Blue Sky” (2007) — that’s wrong. Sky Blue Sky was produced by Wilco. The last album that was produced by anybody other than Wilco was A Ghost Is Born (2004), produced by “Wilco and Jim O’Rourke.”

Actually, now that I’m looking through the liner notes, I see that since then Wilco (The Album) (2009) was produced by “Wilco and Jim Scott,” The Whole Love (2011) was produced by “Jeff Tweedy with Pat Sansone and Tom Schick,” and pretty much everything since then has been produced by “Jeff Tweedy and Tom Schick.” So who knows? I suppose Tom Schick, as the house engineer at the Loft, is justifiably considered an insider. Whatever….Cate Le Bon! That’s news!

This bit from the press release amuses me: “After a short detour back into their country-influenced roots via last year’s Cruel Country double album, Cousin sees Wilco back in their more familiar progressive and experimental rock territory.”

“Evicted” sounds about as “progressive and experimental” as “Many Worlds” sounded country. Next phase, new wave, dance craze, anyways it still sounds like Wilco to me.

Tweedy says “Evicted” is loosely “from the point of view of someone struggling to make an argument for themself in the face of overwhelming evidence that they deserve to be locked out of someone’s heart. Self-inflicted wounds still hurt, and in my experience, they’re almost impossible to fully recover from.”

