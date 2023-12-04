Of Ukes and Fakes (?)

According to The Theory of Everything Else: A Voyage Into the World of the Weird by Dan Schreiber—yes, the lengths we go to find things that may be of some moderate interest—when the remaining Beatles were producing “Free As a Bird”:

“. . .it was suggested that what they should do is add some ukulele music at the end.”

While the ukulele is generally associated with Hawaiian music thanks to the support of King Kalakaua, the last king and second-to-last monarch of Hawaii (following his death in San Francisco in 1891 he was succeeded by Princess Lydia Kamakaeha, who became Queen Liliuokalani, who was deposed in 1893 in a coup that included support of the U.S. military), it was invented in Portugal, but like a staple of Hawaiian breakfasts—Portuguese sausage—the musical creation of what was once a major seafaring nation established itself there as deeply and as thoroughly as the meat concoction.

But I digress.

Schreiber goes on to write that the Beatles decided to do something at the end that they’d done on earlier recordings (e.g., “Revolution 9”) when they were fully the Beatles: adding backmasking to the track. Backmasking is the method in which something is recorded backward and then, when played forward, reveals a message.

Schreiber:

“. . .the message they ended up using was a snippet of Lennon saying, ‘Turned out nice again.’ This turned out to be a perfect line to put over the ukelele as it was the catchphrase of musician and ukulele player George Formby.”

And now cue the “dun-dun-dun” sound of something that is about to be shockingly revealed.

After backmasking the phrase, when it was played back

“. . .it didn’t produce a garbled sentence as expected. Instead, what everyone heard was the voice of John Lennon, though a backward record, saying the words ‘Made by John Lennon.’”

Dun-dun-dun.

Schreiber goes on:

“’I swear to God, he definitely says it!’ said McCartney. ‘We could not in a million years have known what that phrase would be backwards. It’s impossible. So there is real magic going on.”

In the demi-doc made about the making of “Now and Then,” when McCartney says,

“Let’s say I had a chance to ask John, ‘Hey John, would you like us to finish this last song of yours?’ I’m telling you, I know the answer would have been ‘yeah.’ He would have loved that.”

Perhaps McCartney really did ask him. . . .

///

Everyone in the Western world certainly is familiar with the Mona Lisa, the painting, oil on wood, created by Leonardo da Vinci. For one thing, he painted it sometime between 1503 and 1519, so there’s been 520 years between now and then. For another, it has been in the Louvre since 1797, and, according to The Art Newspaper, the Louvre is the most-visited art museum in the world, with 7,726,321 visitors in 2022 and pre-COVID 2019 9.6 million.

Some art historians think that the painting isn’t actually of the wife of Francesco del Giocondo (which gives rise to the other name it is known by, La Gioconda), but is—dun-dun-dun—a self-portrait of Leonardo. This would be a case of overpainting, which can be considered, perhaps, as a variation of backmasking.

Were you to go to the Promotrice delle Belle Arti gallery in Turin, Italy, right now, you would be able to see a painting that Zurich-based The Mona Lisa Foundation claims is an earlier version of the Mona Lisa, one that Leonardo painted on canvas—a red flag for some, as Leonardo showed himself to be partial to painting on other surfaces (e.g., The Last Supper was on painted on the dining room wall of Santa Maria delle Grazie, a former Dominican convent)—perhaps in 1505. The woman in the painting does appear to be a younger version of La Gioconda.

While The Mona Lisa Foundation’s name and location makes it seem as though this is something of questionable pedigree, the organization’s self-description raises its own red flag:

“The purpose of the foundation is to investigate the evidence that Leonardo da Vinci painted two versions of the Mona Lisa portrait and to present the art history, scientific research and comparative studies of the earlier version of the portrait, historically referred to as the ‘Isleworth Mona Lisa’. Exclusively endowed by the owners of the painting to carry out its objectives, The Mona Lisa Foundation consults and collaborates with museum institutions, scientists, technicians as well as art historians, scholars and other experts in the fields of scientific research and connoisseurship.”

Note the “endowed by the owners of the painting.” Clearly there is some considerable self-interest here.

(The Mona Lisa, incidentally, is owned by the French government, so it is unlikely to ever think about flipping it.)

The consensus of the art world seems to be that the Isleworth Mona Lisa isn’t from the brush of Leonardo.

///

So what does this have to do with uncanny Lennon vocalizations?

Imagine if someone were to announce that they had discovered in a closet in the long-abandoned British Museum subway station a cache of four-track tapes that were created by John Lennon.

The tapes are played and they sound exactly as if they were “Made by John Lennon.”

While even Paul expresses doubt, there are those who are convinced that these proto-works foreshadow much of what we now know as “The Beatles.”

Further, there is a cadre of musicologists and Beatles experts that are assembled and through their analysis maintain that these are truly the works of Lennon.

This would not be an example of a Voyage Into the World of the Weird. This would be something that is not wholly inconceivable.

But it is something that might have been difficult to fake even five years ago but which could now probably be pulled off with a few cans of Sneak Energy and a couple bags of Doritos in a matter of hours.

There is what we know. And there is what we think we know. There is what we see. And what we think we see. There is what we hear. And what we think we hear.

And if art that’s been around for half a millennium can’t be certified, what is the likelihood that we can be certain of something that’s been created 60 years ago. . .or six days ago?

Dun-dun-dun.