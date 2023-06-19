Paul McCartney just turned 81. Which means he was born in 1942. He was born into what undoubtedly seemed to his parents as a world at war. And war wasn’t something that was happening elsewhere: the Nazis had bombed London and other cities from September 1940 to May 1941. Liverpool was one of the most heavily bombed cities.

1942 was a non-trivial year in terms of births of musicians: Brian Jones*, John Cale, Arthur Brown, Ian Dury, Spencer Davis, Andy Summers. And recording engineer Glyn Johns was also born in 1942; he was to work with The Beatles on the Let It Be recording and was the person who suggested that the band perform on the roof of the Apple Studio building.

Assuming that when one is around 16 the music that one listens to probably has a bigger effect overall than music heard at any other time in one’s life (i.e., childhood is behind and the edge of adulthood is sharply there), it is interesting to note some of the biggest songs in the U.K. in 1958:

“Jailhouse Rock” by Elvis was the first record to debut at #1 on the UK Singles Chart

“Wake Up Little Susie” by The Everly Brothers spent two months in the top 10

“Chicago” by Frank Sinatra sold big for three months

And while expected musicians including Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly and The Crickets, and Little Richard had hits in the UK in 1958, it is worth knowing that Paul Anka, Harry Belafonte, Pat Boone, and Perry Como did, as well.

Quite an array of musical influences.

As he is 81, this makes McCartney 15 years older than the time that he sang of when he would be presumably in the pipe-and-slippers mode of life, winding down. (As he is 81, according to the UK Office for National Statistics he likely to live until age 89, with a 1 in 4 chance that he’ll make it to 93 and 1 in 10 to 96.) He wrote the lyrics for the song, it is thought, when he was around 14 years old, 1956, the year his mother died at 47. In the UK in 1951 the life expectancy for a female was 71.5 years and 66.4 for a man. Sixty-four was quite an advanced age for young McCartney.

“When I’m Sixty-Four” was released on Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in May 1967, when McCartney was 24.

Given that he was born in 1942, he reached the UK State Pension age in 2007. Since 2007 McCartney has released Memory Almost Full (although this was released on June 4, or about two weeks before he could have qualified as a pensioner), Kisses on the Bottom, New, Egypt Station, McCartney III, Ocean’s Kingdom, Electric Arguments, McCartney III Imagined, Good Evening New York City, and Amoeba Gig. Arguably a body of work that a younger musician could only dream of realizing. He has been on 10 tours since 2007, not a number that is in itself astounding nowadays, but again, this is the man who sang “Doing the garden, digging the weeds/Who could ask for more?”

McCartney apparently could. And does.

==

*Brian Jones died in 1969, age 27. Jones was responsible for the creation of the Rolling Stones in 1962, including naming the group. During the 1960s there was a seeming “competition” between The Beatles and The Stones. The Beatles’ first album, Please Please Me, was released in 1963; The Stones’ The Rolling Stones in 1964. The last Stones album that Jones performed on is Let It Bleed, which was released in 1969; it was engineered by Glyn Johns. The last Beatles album is Let It Be, which was ultimately produced by Phil Spector, although Glyn Johns had created a version of the record that was rejected. Post-Jones the Stones had quite a run, with sequential number-one albums (in the US): Sticky Fingers (1971), Exile on Main St. (1972), Goats Head Soup (1973), It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (1974), Black and Blue (1976), Some Girls (1978), Emotional Rescue (1980), and Tattoo You (1981). Eight in a row. In the US The Beatles had 17 studio albums released, all of which—with the exceptions of Introducing. . .The Beatles (1964), Something New (1964), and Yellow Submarine (1969)—were number one. The exceptions were all at number two. The last Stones release so far is a live album, El Mocambo 1977, which was released in 2022 and reached 61 in the US. Jagger and Richards were both born in 1943, Mick in July and Keith in December. This means their last #1 album came out when Jagger was 34 and Richards 33. However, had they gone for that UK pension when they qualified, Mick would have dropped out of “A Bigger Bang Tour” about a month before its close, and neither of them would have been on “50 & Counting,” “14 On Fire,” “Zip Code,” “América Latina Olé,” “No Filter Tour,” or “Sixty.” Think of the last named: Just five years shy of pension qualification for the band.