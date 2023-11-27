On the Potential Problems of AI & Music or “Avast, Me Hearties!”

Universal Music Group recently filed some comments to the U.S. Copyright Office as part of “Artificial Intelligence and Copyright: Notice and Request for Public Comment.”

“Some” is something of an understatement, as it runs 99 pages.

However, this is not entirely surprising, as the company presents itself:

“UMG owns the most extensive catalog of recordings in the industry, covering the last hundred years of many of the world’s most popular artists.”

If we go back 100 years, to 1923, it is notable that one of the most popular songs of the day was “Yes! We Have No Bananas,” which portended a potassium deficiency among those doing the Charleston.

Continuing in its modesty, the filing goes on to point out:

“Collectively, UMG owns or controls a catalog of sound recordings and musical compositions of incalculable artistic, cultural, and economic value.”

One wonders whether that last adjective isn’t the one that they would have liked to have used exclusively but then realized that the U.S. Copyright Office is part of the Library of Congress and so artistic and cultural value have more currency there.

The first clause of this line seems a bit, well, unseemly:

“Copyright is the key protection that will allow UMG to take advantage of the opportunities that AI presents and ensure that our artists, songwriters and creators are rewarded for their work.”

Taking “advantage” sounds a bit rapacious, but then it comes to the recovery by adding in the “artists, songwriters and creators.” But note the possessive adjective “our.”

This seems, well, self-evident:

“. . .copyright protection can and should only extend to expressive content created by human beings. This principle is fundamental to the constitutional underpinning of copyright law.”

The constitutional underpinning of copyright law is found in Article 1, Section 8, Clause 8. Section 8 includes a variety of topics, including giving Congress the ability to collect taxes, borrow money, coin and regulate the value of money, punish counterfeiters of money, declare war, maintain a Navy, “punish Piracies and Felonies committed on the high Seas,” and, the money clause: “To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries.” Presumably, were someone to use AI while on the high Seas in a boat rented with counterfeit coin, this whole matter would be done and dusted.

Speaking of self-evident:

“To be sure, technology can assist human authorship, but it should not and cannot replace it.”

One imagines that the document was created by someone working with the assistance a computer or ballpoint pen or other technological development.

This sounds like the proverbial fox-meets-henhouse:

“Companies like UMG have a wealth of experience in creating sensible, lawful, and mutually beneficial licensing models for the use of music. The same path forward is available in a world of artificial intelligence, but the effort must start now, with thoughtful application of existing law and, where appropriate, greater legal clarity on the obligations of those who create, market, and distribute generative AI.”

Yes, they will assist in the creation of the legislation necessary to make it swell for everyone.

UMG explains in its submission that it is au courant and that it deploys AI lest it be thought that it was living on its century-old existence (note: the ballpoint pen didn’t come out until 1938). One rather unusual observations of an application of AI to the benefit of UMG and an unnamed artist:

“. . .one of UMG’s distributed artists used a generative AI system named ‘Supertone’ to train on recordings of his own vocals. Using the technology, the artist was able to release a new single in six languages, in his own voice, on the same day.”

A “distributed artist” means one that isn’t signed to a particular label, but which uses the services of a company—like UMG—to distribute that artist’s music. So presumably, a distribution company would be happier to distribute in six markets rather than one. And while on the subject of Supertone, according to the developer of the product, “Creators can create entirely new voices with full control. Any song can be sung by an artist of your choice, real or virtual. Furthermore, our real-time AI technology allows for live performances or broadcasting.” One wonders how bullish UMG if someone broadcast a live performance of the vocal musings of Saylor Twift.

One of the reasons why UMG is chuffed by Supertone is because:

“. . . artists, songwriters, and producers could create personalized recordings for fans, stream live performances in dozens of languages simultaneously, or pursue previously unattainable artistic collaborations.”

Which could result in a collaboration between Eminem and Elvis in Romanian were it not that while the former is on UMG, the latter is on Sony BMG.

But what about Meminem and Melvis?