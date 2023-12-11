Ownership: What It Isn’t

Although it seems as though car companies are proclaiming the wonders of electric vehicles and making it sound as though their dealerships are chock full of them, with models to fit every need, that is far from being the case. On the one hand, most original equipment manufacturers don’t have all that many—Ford has two, three if you count a cargo vehicle aimed at contractors; GM has three, and during the first nine months of 2023 it sold 6,587 of them combined; it, too has a cargo vehicle, so if its 333 units are added, that still isn’t very many: if all of them were parked at the Mall of America’s parking lots about half the spaces would still be empty. On the other hand, these vehicles are pretty much pricy: according to Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for an electric vehicle—as in what people actually paid at a dealership—was $51,762: in 2022 the U.S. median income was $74,580; with 20% down and a five-year loan, buying that average EV would set someone back about $805 per month, or about 13% of household earnings (although the $74,580 is a pre-tax figure, so it would actually be a lower number).

What a real area of interest that OEMs have is something that isn’t widely talked about because were it to be it might be perceived as being rather greedy. What they want are recurring sources of revenues. That is, traditional OEMs that sell through dealerships (those that don’t use dealers can be counted on your fingers) actually sell the given vehicle to the dealer, then the dealer sells the SUV to you and makes a profit on the difference to what it paid the OEM and what it charges you. This means that the OEM gets money once for each vehicle.

What the OEMs would like is to sell subscriptions to individuals, not so much for entire vehicles (although there is that), but for options. What is perhaps the most notorious example of this is what BMW tried to do a while back, which is to charge a fee for those who wanted to use the heated seat function that was installed in the vehicle. That was pretty much on the heels of its earlier idea that if you wanted to use Apple CarPlay in your 3 Series, then you would pay a fee to BMW to do so. While that CarPlay play isn’t going to occur again, there are efforts by OEMs to develop their own competitive systems, which is where the fees are likely to sneak in. What’s more, what is becoming more common and seemingly acceptable are fees that are charged by OEMs that will allow one’s electric vehicle to go faster: this is activated by an over-the-air software update.

While that may be exhilarating, it is also expensive for the individual who has both the vehicle: they have paid for the motor that is capable of performing at X + 2 but that motor is limited to X until they pay more to get that 2. Presumably a motor that can only provide X would be less expensive than one that can go X + 2, which means that those who have no intention of ever going X + 2 are paying more, and those who are interested in X + 2 pay a recurring fee to the OEM, so it makes money on both ends.

At this point—or a few hundred words back—you are wondering whether this was actually something written for Motor Trend, not Glorious Noise.

But it goes to the point of a potential issue for those who have a music collection predicated on paid-for downloads. Just as drivers think they own the wiring in the heated seats in the car they bought or an X + 2-capable motor in their EV, that’s not necessarily the case.

“Ownership” has a trickier definition than Bill Clinton’s “is.”

Back in 2009, those who bought and paid for copies of Orwell’s 1984 or Animal Farm on their Kindles had those “books” deleted due to a copyright issue. Gone.

While that may seem like an Olde Tyme example, something that is a one-off and certainly managed, Techdirt Daily reported last week on people who thought they owned TV shows that they bought through the PlayStation store only to discover that while they paid real money for something, that something will no longer exist.

As a statement on the PlayStation site puts it:

As of 31 December 2023, due to our content licensing arrangements with content providers, you will no longer be able to watch any of your previously purchased Discovery content and the content will be removed from your video library.

We sincerely thank you for your continued support.

Thank you,

PlayStation Store

And what follows that statement is a list of shows ranging from “Stephen Hawking’s Grand Design” to “Starter Wives Confidential,” from “Mythbusters” to “Mud Lovin’ Rednecks.”

There are 1,318 items on the list. 1,318 seasons of shows. Gone.

As it says in the Techdirt piece: “You can guess for yourself whether members of the public who ‘bought’ these movies had any idea that them disappearing long after purchase was even a possibility, but don’t overthink it, you know the answer.”

But what is more to the point is not overthinking the situation, but not thinking of what can happen.

Somehow one’s downloaded music collection may seem even more ephemeral than it is. And it is pretty damn ephemeral.

Poof!

Perhaps the whole notion of “owning” music is something that isn’t something you’re at all keen on, preferring to simply subscribe to Spotify. On a global basis, as of Q3 2023 there are 226 million premium subscribers, which is up from 195 million in Q3 2022.

So, what does Spotify CEO Daniel Ek do?

He sends a message to Spotify employees that opens:

“Over the last two years, we’ve put significant emphasis on building Spotify into a truly great and sustainable business – one designed to achieve our goal of being the world’s leading audio company and one that will consistently drive profitability and growth into the future. While we’ve made worthy strides, as I’ve shared many times, we still have work to do.”

Good job, folks.

But that work is going to be done by fewer Spotifiers:

“I have made the difficult decision to reduce our total headcount by approximately 17% across the company. I recognize this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions. To be blunt, many smart, talented and hard-working people will be departing us.”

And what does he say to those more than 1,500 people?

“For those leaving, we’re a better company because of your dedication and hard work. Thank you for sharing your talents with us.”

One can imagine him adding, “And don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out.”

Good job folks. You’re fired.

For those who are staying, Ek wrote:

“I realize that for many, a reduction of this size will feel surprisingly large given the recent positive earnings report and our performance. We debated making smaller reductions throughout 2024 and 2025.”

17% doesn’t “feel” large: it is. And as for the earnings and performance, he told investors in late October, so the time between this and the announcement of redundancies is a matter of weeks:

“Bottom line—it’s a really exciting time at Spotify and I am super pleased at how the business is performing. It was a truly stellar quarter.”

The company reported that its total revenue grew 11% compared with Q3 2022 to €3.4 billion, its gross margin was 26.4%, and it was profitable, with operating income of €32 million for the quarter. So what do you do? Can people three weeks before Christmas.

These deletions of content and massive corporate moves almost make the examples of the car companies seem downright benign.

In the mid-19th century French anarchist Pierre-Joseph Proudhon coined the phrase

“Ownership is theft.”

Given all of this, it seems that that doesn’t translate well into the first quarter of the 21st century.

“Ownership,” in many cases, is an expensive illusion. And for those who don’t “own” but simply subscribe, evidently they are contributing to rentier capitalism in ways Proudhon couldn’t have imagined.