Paul McCartney & the Gedankenexperiment of Music

Metaphorically, we live moving forward. The future is ahead. The past is behind. The future is something that we can potentially change based on decisions or actions taken in the now. Once a decision or action has been made, the consequences of that are fixed, at least to the extent that an alternative is no longer in play, as it is behind us. However, back in the early 1950s Erwin Schrödinger, he of the cat-in-the-box fame, posited that the “wave function” that he described in equations doesn’t necessarily collapse as a result of observation. Or said another way, when someone opens the box the cat is either dead or alive, which would seem to make the “wave function” come to an end, but he argued that the “wave function” continues to exist, such that in another universe the cat is in a condition that it isn’t in the other. This gave rise to the Many Worlds Interpretation, which basically has it that there is an infinite number of universes such that a decision that “you” make is being made alternatively elsewhere. (And the MWI also gave rise to Marvel making billions of dollars on its movies.)

Still, this has it moving forward: If this, then that. So even if you didn’t decide to quit your job and move to Tahiti and that happens in another universe, it has still happened: cause/effect.

But there is another idea that Schrödinger was involved with and which has continued to gain the support of several quantum mechanics is “retrocausality.”

As Lisa Zyga wrote in an article on Phys.org:

“. . .it does not mean that signals can be communicated from the future to the past—such signaling would be forbidden even in a retrocausal theory due to thermodynamic reasons. Instead, retrocausality means that, when an experimenter chooses the measurement setting with which to measure a particle, that decision can influence the properties of that particle (or another particle) in the past, even before the experimenter made their choice. In other words, a decision made in the present can influence something in the past.”

“A decision made in the present can influence something in the past.”

If we consider the MWI, John Lennon didn’t die in 1980, George Harrison didn’t in 2001, and the Beatles hadn’t dissolved in 1970. (All of these things may have happened in separate universes.)

Retrocausality is something that we can consider right now* in relation to the Beatles’ “Now and Then,” a title that has verbal tense: present and past.

In the short film** that was made for the release of the single, there is a section where McCartney is recalling the idea of taking John’s cassette recording and doing something with it. McCartney says there is some doubt, but:

“Every time I thought like that I thought, ‘Wait a minute.’ Let’s say I had a chance to ask John, ‘Hey John, would you like us to finish this last song of yours?’ I’m telling you, I know the answer would’ve been ‘Yeah!’”

Which gave rise to the creation of the single, bringing things (Lennon’s voice; Harrison’s guitar) forward from the past to what we now hear.

But less quantum mechanically, it raises another consideration:

Do we now think differently about the Beatles as we knew them years ago, when we first heard them and then followed by listening to more and more of the music they created? Does “Now and Then” change our assessment of the band in any way, positive or negative? Does “the last Beatles song” add or subtract to our appreciation for the body of music that the band had made, music that we knew they had made?***

Something from the past was brought forward to the future, then cast back to the past (e.g., using work from Lennon and Harrison) to be brought forward again to the now and becoming part of the canon of work that had seemed as though it was closed.

Yes, the future does affect the past.

===

*Something that isn’t often considered is that when I typed the word now, suggesting that you consider something, your now and my now are entirely different things, both perceptually and chronologically. Perhaps.

**Many of the incidental images are drawn from the 1968 animated movie Yellow Submarine. Which leads to a slight digression: that although John, Paul, George and Ringo are ostensibly characters in Pepperland, all of their dialog is voiced by other people: it isn’t them. The drawings are meant to look like them, the various antics each character is meant to be characteristic of them, yet what we hear isn’t them even though the objective is to convince us that it is them. What if those voice actors had released a record: would it have been . . .the Beatles?

***Presumably McCartney has vaults full of recordings that he’s made over the years, some of which he’d thought would be Beatles songs but which were never finished. Let’s say he passes. Let’s say that Ringo is given access. Could Ringo, working with Peter Jackson, create the most recent last Beatles record? And then Ringo is gone. There’s Peter Jackson with access to a vast number of tapes that had been made by members of the band. Were he to digitally splice these various recordings would the result of that work be Beatles songs?