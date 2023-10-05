Photos: Run the Jewels at the Salt Shed

Run the Jewels in Chicago
September 27, 2023
Run the Jewels played four sold-out shows at the Salt Shed in Chicago last week with each night celebrating one of their releases. Glorious Noise was there for night one!
Photos by John Otterbacher, instagram: @orangechairtv.
Set List
Set 1: Run The Jewels
Run the Jewels
Banana Clipper
36″ Chain
DDFH
Sea Legs
Job Well Done
No Come Down
Get It
Twin Hype Back
A Christmas Fucking Miracle
Set 2:
Legend Has It
yankee and the brave (ep. 4)
Blockbuster Night Part 1
ooh la la
holy calamafuck
Nobody Speak
Stay Gold
Don’t Get Captured
Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck)
walking in the snow
Angel Duster
Encore:
Oh My Darling Don’t Cry