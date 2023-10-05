Photos: Run the Jewels at the Salt Shed

Run the Jewels in Chicago

September 27, 2023

Run the Jewels played four sold-out shows at the Salt Shed in Chicago last week with each night celebrating one of their releases. Glorious Noise was there for night one!

Photos by John Otterbacher, instagram: @orangechairtv.

* * *

Set List

Set 1: Run The Jewels

Run the Jewels

Banana Clipper

36″ Chain

DDFH

Sea Legs

Job Well Done

No Come Down

Get It

Twin Hype Back

A Christmas Fucking Miracle

Set 2:

Legend Has It

yankee and the brave (ep. 4)

Blockbuster Night Part 1

ooh la la

holy calamafuck

Nobody Speak

Stay Gold

Don’t Get Captured

Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck)

walking in the snow

Angel Duster

Encore:

Oh My Darling Don’t Cry