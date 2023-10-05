Run the Jewels at the Salt Shed in Chicago, 2023.
Shorties

Photos: Run the Jewels at the Salt Shed

Run the Jewels in Chicago
September 27, 2023

Run the Jewels played four sold-out shows at the Salt Shed in Chicago last week with each night celebrating one of their releases. Glorious Noise was there for night one!

Photos by John Otterbacher, instagram: @orangechairtv.

Run the Jewels at the Salt Shed

Run the Jewels at the Salt Shed

Run the Jewels at the Salt Shed

Run the Jewels at the Salt Shed

Run the Jewels at the Salt Shed

Run the Jewels at the Salt Shed

Run the Jewels at the Salt Shed

Run the Jewels at the Salt Shed

Run the Jewels at the Salt Shed

Run the Jewels at the Salt Shed

Run the Jewels at the Salt Shed

Run the Jewels at the Salt Shed

Photos by John Otterbacher, instagram: @orangechairtv.

* * *

Set List

Set 1: Run The Jewels
Run the Jewels
Banana Clipper
36″ Chain
DDFH
Sea Legs
Job Well Done
No Come Down
Get It
Twin Hype Back
A Christmas Fucking Miracle

Set 2:
Legend Has It
yankee and the brave (ep. 4)
Blockbuster Night Part 1
ooh la la
holy calamafuck
Nobody Speak
Stay Gold
Don’t Get Captured
Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck)
walking in the snow
Angel Duster

Encore:
Oh My Darling Don’t Cry

