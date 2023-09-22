Riot Fest 2023: We’re All Alright

Don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 52. I was a little nervous about attending a three-day music fest this year. Would I have the stamina? Could my feet survive standing up all day long all weekend? Would I still have fun? We missed Riot Fest last year because of fucking covid, so I knew my fest game would be rusty. Nevertheless, I persisted.

And you know what? I had nothing to worry about. And by the looks of some of the people in the crowd, I’ve still got a lot of years left in me. Looking strictly at age demographics, Riot Fest is surprisingly diverse. I was definitely not the oldest person there. And despite its punk and punk-adjacent lineup, they draw a lot of young people too. Turns out plenty of kids still like guitar music. Thank goodness. They’ll be able to push me around in my wheelchair when my feet finally give out on me.

As always happens at fests, there were a couple of bands I wanted to see first thing on Friday. And as always happens, I missed them. I would’ve loved to have seen Olivia Jean and the Bobby Lees. But nope. At least we made it in for Quasi, who were everything I was hoping they would be. After the 2019 car accident that broke her collar bone and her tibia, all fans of rock and roll drumming were scared that we might never get to see Janet Weiss behind the kit again, so it was wonderful to see her back at full strength and as powerful and explosive and musical as ever. And Sam Coomes is a great frontman…or sideman or whatever you call the singer in a two-piece that place their instruments facing each other on the stage.

It’s been thirty years since I’ve seen any incarnation of P-Funk. Back in the 90s, George Clinton would come out on stage in dreads made out of yarn and wearing a Smurfs bed sheet. These days Clinton wears a bejeweled captain’s hat and a custom Cosmic Slop hockey jersey and he’s like DJ Khaled up there, where nobody really knows if he’s contributing anything to the music. He’s the host of the party, making sure everybody’s having a funky good time. And then he goes back to sitting on the drum riser until the party needs another boost. Whenever a survey asks about the greatest American rock band, I always immediately say Funkadelic. George Clinton has had more of an influence on today’s music than just about anybody and he deserves our eternal respect. “Cosmic Slop” is one of the greatest songs of all time, but you wouldn’t be able to tell that from this performance. He’s been on a farewell tour since 2019 and I’m glad I got the chance to see him one more time. But I won’t be sad if he retires for real now.

After P-Funk we grabbed a drink and walked by Yard Act. I’ve heard that song about the trench coat and like it. You can’t do everything. But you don’t want to miss something special that you might not know. So I did a little homework this year, listening to a song by the bands I wasn’t familiar with and making a little note about what they sound like and a rating of my interest level. For example, “Code Orange: heavy growly – 0/4.” It ended up not being very helpful. But it was a fun exercise and my descriptions amused my friends.

Next up was Kim Gordon. I didn’t bother previewing her solo material because my interest level was 4/4. She’s one of the coolest bass players in all of rock and roll. She exudes cool. Before the set I heard some people behind me wondering about her age. “She’s got to be at least late 50s, early 60s, right?” I turned around and helpfully clarified that she turned 70 in April. She came out in silver hot pants and looked amazing. The last time I saw Sonic Youth was at Pitchfork 2007. That was the same year that Yoko Ono headlined. I remember watching hundreds of indie kids streaming toward the exits in horror after Yoko came on, and laughing out loud that this little old lady could still freak people out with her music. Yoko was 74 that summer. Gordon’s set was the first time I had to pull out the earplugs. It was loud! And weird. And cool. She’s still got it. But I wish she played her bass.

It’s always a joy to see Marissa Paternoster and Screaming Females and I was happy they were playing the Rebel stage. It’s always been my favorite spot at Riot Fest with trees and shade and a bit of hill to improve sightlines. Paternoster is like if Jimi Hendrix had a powerful voice. That’s a dumb description but it’s accurate.

Remember how I said I always say Funkadelic is the greatest American rock band? I think I might change my answer to the Breeders. They’re so good! You can actually hear Kim and Kelley smiling when they sing. They played all of Last Spash because it’s its 30th anniversary and my bones are turning to dust. Thirty years? How can that be? That’s the year I graduated from college. I was already almost an adult thirty years ago. And here I am, thirty years later, still getting as excited to hear “Cannonball” as the first time I heard it. Kim apologized for having to play the slow, weird album tracks, but they all sounded great. Last Spash is a psychedelic album, very oddly produced, and it was cool to hear some of the quirkier songs stripped down to their garage band elements. After the album songs, they played a couple more including my favorite, “Wait in the Car.” I’ve got business!

And that was it for my must-see shows on Friday. I made the next earliest reservation for Avec (9:15pm) and wandered around killing time, hoping to stumble upon something surprising. It wasn’t going to be Turnstile, that’s for sure. People like ’em but my homework evaluation was not far off: “boring rock – 0/4.” Tegan and Sara (“indie sisters – 3/4”) were pretty good and better live than I would have expected but after a few songs the lure of the Rebel stage was calling to me. Fake Names (“catchy riff rock – 2/4”) were great. My description was silly. Turns out they’re a hardcore supergroup made up of members of Minor Threat, Embrace, International Noise Conspiracy, Girls Against Boys, and Fugazi. And they were really great. I don’t know how they’re taught English in Sweden but somehow they learn it with no accent. Singer Dennis Lyxzén sounds like he grew up in Chicago.

On our way out we watched a couple of Foo Fighters songs. Grohl seems like a nice guy and it would’ve seemed rude or unamerican or something to leave without even seeing one song. But then it was off to the Pink line where the Clinton stop is just steps away from my favorite restaurant in the world where we drank a bottle of cuvée and ate the legendary chorizo-stuffed medjool dates and a dish I hadn’t tried before: hummus with roasted baby carrots, smoked almond harissa, spring peas, feta, and hearth-baked pita. It was amazing.

* * *

Saturday required a change of shoes. Chucks weren’t going to cut it two days in a row which is why I packed the UltraRange Vans. I swear these shoes cured my plantar fascia during the pandemic. Yeah, I know, I’m old, get off my lawn. We also packed the ponchos because it looked like rain.

Back on the Pink line and once again the Clinton stop is also just steps away from my other favorite restaurant in Chicago: Wishbone. I swear I ate breakfast there (at the sadly closed location on Lincoln at School, rip) every weekend for the last five years I lived in Chicago. It was sprinkling when we got off the train. I ordered the crunchy french toast and a bloody mary with a lil buddy, and checked the Weather Channel app obsessively until I worked myself up into a grumpy mood. I was grouchy about the rain and about the lineup and feeling old and out of it and there were no bands I cared about and I was just feeling shitty and defeated.

What am I even doing, still going to music fests as a 52-year-old man? What kind of poser am I, cosplaying as a punk rocker for the weekend?

Fuck that. I’m not made out of sugar! I’m not going to melt. We ordered another round of drinks and decided to head out after that, rain or shine. Decision made, I felt the black cloud lift from my brain…even if not from the sky.

Walking to the park from the train, we could hear a bit of Corey Feldman’s set. Yes, that Corey Feldman. And no, his music isn’t interesting or funny. It’s just bad. People seemed entertained by the idea that they got to see the guy from Goonies. People are easily amused.

Caught the last song of Jehnny Beth’s set and got a good spot for White Reaper. I like that song “Pages” that they play on satellite radio and they’ve got a guy named Hunter Thompson in the band so they’ve got to be good, right? Wrong. Boring rock. Only good bit was watching the keyboard player ham it up and act like it’s his band while the singer dude just looked all humorless and fratty in his sweater. We bailed and checked out a little T.S.O.L and a bit of High Vis. It was still drizzling but starting to clear up.

Based on the name alone, I wouldn’t walk across the park to see a band called “Viagra Boys” but I checked my homework and read the wrong one and thought I had given them a “dancey indie – 3/4” so why not? Turns out that was for a different band and my actual description of Viagra Boys was “Swedish punk – 2/4” but they both ended up being correct and yet even combining those two descriptions fails to capture the glory of Viagra Boys. They’re nuts. In a good way. This was my “unexpected moment of excellence” that for me is the highlight of going to big fests: Actually being surprised by how good something is that you hadn’t heard before. They’re basically the early Happy Mondays. But Swedish. And again with the perfect American accent. (I have it on good authority that even our beloved Hives frontman Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist speaks like this in real life and that his Swedish chef muppet routine is just schtick.) But yeah, although I can’t vouch for their albums yet, if you get a chance to see Viagra Boys live, you should do it. They’re fun.

And it’s also where I finally caught up with my GLONO founder Derek Phillips who was in town from Portland because his kid loves Death Grips. I hadn’t realized they were here the whole weekend and I didn’t know they were also with my homie Bob and his son who loves Death Grips too. Another good surprise! And it had stopped drizzling for real and had turned into a perfect September evening. As the Viagra Boys’ crowd dissipated the two high schoolers ditched us to camp out in front of the stage an hour early. The grownups took the opportunity to walk around the park and watch a few songs by Frank Turner and the end of the Steve Ignorant/Crass set.

Heading back for the start of Death Grips I was reminded me that it’s still possible for kids to love music that parents hate, even hip parents who go to punk rock music fests. The music of Death Grips is intense. And while I can appreciate it for what it is — yelly, angry, aggressive, scary — it’s not my thing at all. Even just attempting to organize my thoughts about their sound makes me feel like a fuddy-duddy talking about juvenile delinquency. Our two teenaged companions had a great time down in front in the middle of the mayhem. The adults were all just happy nobody got hurt! But it makes me happy that kids have their own shit.

Not enough to walk over to see 100 Gecs though. I’m way too old for that nonsense.

Instead, being the decent responsible grownup that I am, I watched Death Cab for Cutie play Transatlanticism in celebration of its 20th anniversary. I looked around for Seth and Summer but I couldn’t find them. I’m sure they were there somewhere. Death Cab finished the album with ten minutes left in their allotted time slot but didn’t play an encore.

That’s alright. We needed the time to march across the park with the sea of juggalos to find a safe place to see a few seconds of the Insane Clown Posse set without the fear of getting doused in Faygo. ICP took over the GWAR position in the lineup this year and I figured I was never going to get another chance to see them so why not? I’ll tell you why not, ninja. Because they were (at least) twenty minutes late coming out and I’m not wasting my time with that baloney. Instead of woop woop, fam, it was womp wah.

So we went back and watched the first couple of songs by Postal Service who were playing Give Up in celebration of its 20th anniversary. 2003 was a heck of a year for Ben Gibbard! And I realized this was going to be my first time since Lollapalooza 2005 that I was going to see a headliner every night of a big music fest. I always leave early. The undercard is typically way more exciting than the headliners. But tomorrow was going to be the Cure and we were definitely sticking around for that.

After “Such Great Heights” we headed back to Avec for some heirloom tomatoes with avocado, za’atar buttermilk, bulgur and vidalia onion and some wild mexican prawns with rose petal shatta,

cherry tomatoes and hearth baked pita. Delicious!

* * *

Sunday morning I woke up in time to take advantage of the free hotel breakfast and brought a plate full of sausage patties back to the room where we lounged and watched the local news. There was a flood advisory because it had rained an inch and a half overnight. Around 10:15am Riot Fest posted a notice that there would be a rain delay. Someone replied that they were already in line. That’s hardcore. Doors normally open at 11. A couple hours later they sent an update anticipating the doors would open up at 2pm. Around 1:45 they posted the revised schedule. Essentially, everybody who was playing before 2 was cut, including Smoking Popes, Microwave, Just Mustard, and others. Sucks for them but it was fine with me because it allowed me to avoid another existential crisis about what time to get down there.

By the time we got to the park it was a beautiful day. For me, Sunday was all leading up to the Cure. We walked around the park throughout the afternoon catching sets from Ride (sounded perfect, amazing guitar tones, super loud), H20 (fun 90s punk, dude sang most of his set in the pit), Flogging Molly (last time I saw them at Riot Fest a guy showed me the tooth that got knocked out of his head in the crowd), Gorilla Biscuits (fun 80s punk, they love their fans). I also got some ice cream, which required being subjected to Finch, who were terrible.

At some point the photographer scene started rumbling about photo restrictions for the Cure. Rumor was that they were only going to let the first 40 photographers in. Photo restrictions seem goofy and arbitrary. Like, who cares? To get a photo pass you need to be approved by Riot Fest. A photo pass allows you to use professional cameras and shoot from the pit directly in front of the stage. Most bands go with the general rule: first three songs, no flash, that’s it. But some bands require you to get special approval and some bands don’t allow any photographers at all. It seems silly. Why would a band want to make it difficult?

But the Glorious Noise photography department (i.e., Jolie) would have been devastated if she couldn’t shoot the Cure. So as soon as she heard about the potential restrictions she dashed over there and got in line. She did a quick count of people ahead of her and it seemed close but the pit boss assured her that she would get in. I had over an hour to kill. But I knew it would be dark and densely crowded by the time Jolie emerged from the pit so I had to find a recognizable spot where we could meet up. I staked out a place in front of the speaker tower in front of the Cure’s stage and sent out communications letting my crew know of my precise location. Sometimes it’s lonely attending a fest with a photographer, especially when they have to line up early. But I was entertained by the people around me, getting down to the Mars Volta. There was a man of dubious mental facilities rocking out on an inflatable guitar and scaring all the pretty young women around him. He wasn’t hurting anybody but he wanted everybody to participate in his energy. The best part about being near him was it created a big, open space.

Jolie got to shoot “Pictures of You,” a dream come true for her. Back in 1989 she and a friend stayed up all night outside of Hudson’s to get tickets to see the Cure on their Disintegration tour. They ended up with ninth row center. But then she had to beg her mom to let her drive across the state on a school night to see her favorite band. The answer was no. Tears were shed. She fell to her knees, begging her mom to let her go. Her mom relented, as long as she could be home before third hour.

I had heard from people who had seen earlier dates of this tour that they play two hours of their gloomiest stuff before playing all their hits at the end. I told this to Jolie when she met back up with me. “They’re all hits to me,” she said. And really, who can argue with that at this point? Look at this set list. And everything sounded so good. The wind finally died down, so it sounded great from everywhere in the whole park. It was amazing.

And inspirational. I’m never going to second-guess going to Riot Fest again. I’ve still got it. I can handle being on my feet for three days. I can deal with portapotties and crowds and even a little rain. It’s fine. It’s fun! I’m alright. We’re all alright.

* * *

* * *

* * *



Screaming Females

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

Photos by Jolie Brown for Glorious Noise. We’ll be posting even more on instagram, mastodon, and bluesky.