Search Me: What Did People Look for in ’23?

Whatever the topic—from changing a light switch to trying to determine what else you’ve seen that actress in—the now-default move is to “Google it.” This may be a bit of the “Kleenex” phenomenon, where the brand name stands for an entire class (i.e., you may be blowing your nose with a generic product, but in order to do so you ask someone to give you a “Kleenex.”) Google has become the default search engine, and it must be said that it evidently has earned that given that according to Wikipedia there are 81 search engines that it has identified—from 123people to Yooz—that are now things someone might search for, not search with.

Google puts out an annual aggregation of its top searches for a given year, globally and for specific countries. The categories are wide-ranging, from News to Games, from Athletes to Recipes.

And given the apparent interest (i.e., Google “knows” what things garner a sufficient number of searches such that it is worth codifying), Music and subcategories are on the “Year in Search.”

And what people searched for in 2023 may be more revealing than the “Billboard Top 100” or the Spotify top artists and songs (the top artist for ’23, no surprise, is Taylor Swift, whose music garnered 26.1 billion global streams between January 1 and November 29; the top global song may be a bit more unpredicted: “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, which had more than 1.6 billion streams).

Here’s a look at who and what people wanted to learn more about via Google in 2023.

Musicians

Globally

Shakira (was it her hips or the $15-million tax fraud suit in Spain?) Jason Aldean Joe Jonas Smash Mouth Peppino di Capri (an 84 year-old Italian songwriter and musician; his band, The Rockers, opened for the Beatles tour of Italy in 1965)

U.K.

Sam Smith Arctic Monkeys Lil Tay (presumably less about her musical skills than her reported death and then announcement of continued existence) Lewis Capaldi Shania Twain

U.S.

Jason Aldean Ice Spice Oliver Anthony (Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” and Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond” can give a sense of the economic/political/social divide in the country) Peso Pluma Joe Jonas (this is what happens when your divorce to Sophie Turner is announced; presumably the announcement of the Jonas Brothers’ 20th anniversary tour, which will occur in 2025, isn’t the reason why Jonas makes the list)

Songs

Global

“????” Yoasobi (the title of the song isn’t a series of question marks; for some reason Kanji isn’t rendered by this system, which probably goes to the point of a decrease in importance of Japan globally, although this band may garner more influence than, say, Toyota or Sony, so next year the characters will render) “Try That in a Small Town” Jason Aldean “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” (Shakira and Bizarrap) “Unholy” Sam Smith and Kim Petras “Cupid” Fifty Fifty (According to The Korea Times in a story posted on December 23, “The K-pop label behind K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty said Tuesday it has filed damages suits against the group’s three former members and several others in a contract dispute with the members. The lawsuits were filed against Saena, Aran and Sio; two executives of The Givers, an outsourced company; and the members’ parents, Attrakt said.” Their parents?)

U.K.

Oddly, there is no Google Trends Songs category for the U.K. for ‘23, so rather than leaving this blank, here are the remaining five in the top 10 of searched-for musicians:

Cat Stevens Lionel Richie S Club 7 Mae Muller Taylor Swift (I don’t know if I am more surprised that Swift is at the bottom of the list than I am that Cat Stevens and Lionel Richie are on it)

U.S.

“Try That in a Small Town” Jason Aldean (see above) “Rich Men North of Richmond” Oliver Anthony “Unholy” Sam Smith and Kim Petras (to go to a list that Variety created of “Worst Songs of 2023,” Petras makes the list with her “Alone” and Smith makes it, too, with “Vulgar,” on which he is joined by Madonna, which brings up the point that it is perhaps telling that Madge didn’t make any of the lists, even though she is out on the “The Celebration Tour,” a greatest hits event, which could be practice for a 2033 run at a series of State Fairs) “Ella Baila Sola” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” Ice Spice and PinkPantheress

Here’s hoping for an interesting 2024!