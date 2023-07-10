Sight & Sound

While there is considerable attention being applied to the Apple Vision Pro headset—”Revolutionary dual-chip performance. Our most advanced Spatial Audio system ever. Responsive, precision eye tracking. More pixels than a 4K TV. . . “—what is arguably more interesting and less gizmo-like is something that Jony Ive—who led Apple design from 1997 to 2019 and as such is the man who probably had more influence on product design than anyone since Raymond Loewy—has been involved with through the company he established post-Apple: design consultancy LoveFrom, [yes, there is a comma as part of the name]. It would seem appropriate if the name was “LoveForm,” as that is clearly a focus of what Ive exhibited during his career.

As the firm’s website proclaims,

LoveFrom,

is a creative

collective.

We are

designers

architects

musicians

filmmakers

writers

engineers

and

artists.

[They could have probably used some commas there, but. . .]

You may

know us

by our

past work.

[Well, Ive’s, anyway]

We are

obsessed with

the traditions

of creating

and making.

Fanatically

devoted to

excellence.

Insatiably

curious.

We collaborate

with leaders

and founders.

We work on

projects for joy.

[Presumably Ive is at a stage in his career when projects that are not joyful are not going to be part of his portfolio.]

We develop

our own ideas.

[Something of a weak close, but there is it. Would “We develop and insist on our own ideas” turn off prospective clients?]

///

In 1973 Ivor Tiefenbrun founded a company in Castlemilk, Glasgow, Linn Products.

Presumably Tiefenbrun was (and is) “Fanatically devoted to excellence”: he founded his company because he bought a turntable and determined that it was “being adversely influenced by the changes in sound pressure of the loudspeakers.” (Which leads one to wonder whether he was listening to “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Houses of the Holy,” “Raw Power,” “Quadrophenia,” “Goat’s Head Soup,” or “The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle,” all of which were released in 1973. It was probably not “Innvervisions,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” or “Piano Man.” (Clearly, 1973 was a solid year for releases.) So Tiefenbrun developed the Linn Sondek LP12 turntable, which he continued to modify and improve in subsequent years. Linn also developed speakers. And in 1982 launched Linn Records, which has released recordings from a vast array of artists ranging from A Nocte Temporis to Yoanna Prodanova, presumably people for whom audio fidelity is essential.

As this is the 50th anniversary year of the Sondek LP 12, Tiefenbrun and Ive have collaborated on the Sondek LP12-50, a limited-edition turntable, as in 250 versions will be built.

If you’ve ever watched any of the videos about how some iPhone models were developed for manufacture, you’ve undoubtedly noticed that Ive has an obsession with machining metal. So the turntable has “Precision-machined aluminium [yes, the Brit spelling] hinges” and an “All-new machined power/speed button.”

Beyond metal components there is the use of wood for the oddly named “Bedrok” plinth. Not stone, the housing for the turntable is made with “orthogonal layers of beech placed under extreme pressure.” This is said to result in “negligible resonance.” Presumably there would not be an issue related to speakers having an effect on the playing of a disc.

Ive had contacted Gilad Tiefenbrun (son and successor) via LinkedIn. When the two had a FaceTime meeting, Tiefenbrun explained that Ive noted that he was interested in purchasing the Linn Klimax LP12 and Klimax DSM (a system hub that “gives you access to all your music whether it’s on your phone, on your TI, or in the cloud”), and then, like a good new business owner, “went on to explain that his new company, LoveFrom, is built to collaborate and ran though an impressive list of upcoming partners.”

Then, following the recommendation well known by those in the Glengarry Glen Ross sphere, “Always Be Closing,” Tiefenbrun noted:

“Jony said that if Linn ever needed help on a project, LoveFrom would love to get involved.

“I replied: ‘Next year is the 50th anniversary of Linn and the Sondek LP12 turntable.’

“The next morning there was an email in my Inbox from Jony expressing his desire to help Linn design a special edition of the Sondek LP12 to celebrate Linn’s 50th anniversary.”

And LoveFrom, got the contract.

There is, perhaps not surprisingly, an inverse relation between the number of LP-12 models that will be produced (“crafted”?) and the MSRP: approximately $60,000.

When the first iPod was launched in the fall of 2001, the base, 5 GB, model cost $399. Compared with other MP3 players available at the time, it had a better form factor for portability and that storage size for the money was absolutely remarkable. So it, in effect, democratized portable digital music.

Which seems to be the exact opposite of the Sondek LP12-50, which is not only stationary (Bedrok plinth) and analog, but for $60,000 you could buy a 2024 BMW i4 and have money left over for plenty of charging.

Still, Ive played no small part in Apple becoming the $3-trillion company that it is (at least as I write this), so he’s earned the right to make things that the rest of us can only see pictures of (one would think “listen to,” but odds are we’ll not be in a room where one of the 250 turntables will be enshrined).