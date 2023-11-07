Taylor Swift Sells Another Million Albums (Taylor’s Version)

Just last year, after Taylor Swift released Midnights, we wondered if we would ever again see anybody sell a million copies of an album in a week. After all, people are purchasing fewer and fewer albums every year and since Soundscan — now “Luminate” — began tracking sales in 1991, only 22 albums had done it. Well now it’s 23.

Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) sold 1.359 million copies in the week ending November 2. This is the largest sales week for any of her albums, and it’s the sixth-largest sales week for any album in the Soundscan era. Her previous high was the original 1989 album with 1.287 million sold in the week ending Nov. 2, 2014.

The fact that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is available in 15 different physical formats didn’t hurt, of course. But come on. How can anybody continue to inspire their fans to shell out real money at this level? It’s remarkable. Swift is the only artist in Soundscan history with six different albums to each sell at least 1 million copies in a single week

That 1.359 million includes 693,000 copies on vinyl (a new record) and 554,000 CDs (nuts!). The rest are digital downloads and cassettes.

Along with the sales figures, the album earned 1.653 million “equivalent album units” (the multi-metric consumption measure where each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams). There were 375.49 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 21 songs (wow!) and 60,000 individual track sales (who still downloads songs?!?). Billboard’s main album chart, the Billboard 200, is based on these “equivalent album units” because nobody other than Taylor Swift sells albums anymore.

1989 was the first Taylor Swift album I really got into. For a short period of time Microsoft had a thing called the “Music Deals” app, where they sold select albums for 99 cents (DRM-free 320bps mp3 files). It didn’t last long but I picked up 1989 before it closed down and I listened to it on repeat on a Megabus trip to Chicago, and I’ve loved it from then on. I still think that three-song section of “Blank Space”/”Style”/”Out of the Woods” is about as good as pop music gets. I eventually also got it on vinyl and have been getting made of by my rock snob friends ever since. Who cares? I’m a fan.

But other than the “from the vault” tracks, I don’t really care about the re-recorded albums. I’m impressed she’s doing it and fuck Scooter Braun, but I don’t need two copies of an album that sound virtually indistinguishable. But good for her. And why not? 1.359 million fans can’t be wrong.

Taylor Swift: web, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

All 23 albums that have sold over a million copies in a week (chronologically by release date)

