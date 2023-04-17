Kenny Rogers is one of those performers who can be considered a one-hit wonder. That claim can be easily disputed—and somewhat justifiably so—because during his long career Rogers sold 64.7-million certified units on a global basis. While that may not seem like a whole lot, know that it puts him just behind Janet Jackson (65.3-million) and just ahead of Santana (62.8-million). And to provide a bit of color, know that he is well ahead of Bob Dylan, who is at 48.1-million, and while Rogers’ career started in 1958 and Dylan’s in 1959, Rogers has been dead since March 2020, so Dylan has a few years on Rogers.

The song that is arguably Rogers’ signature, one that people know of even if they have no idea who is performing it, is “The Gambler,” which he released in 1978. He wasn’t the only one who recorded the song written by Don Schlitz that year: Johnny Cash put it on his album Gone Girl, which also includes a cover of Jagger and Richards “No Expectations.”

The chorus of “The Gambler” is the part of the song that everybody knows, or at least knows partially (certainly the first two lines):

You got to know when to hold ’em,

Know when to fold ’em,

Know when to walk away,

And know when to run.

You never count your money

When you’re sittin’ at the table.

There’ll be time enough for countin’

When the dealing’s done.

One of the characteristics of good poker players is that they know how to bluff. Bluffing is simply the art of making the other participants believe that something that isn’t (the cards in your hand are a mess) is (you have a royal straight flush). It is simply a fake that is meant to be taken to be real. And for a poker player—or for many other types of undertaking—those who can make people part with their money for something that really isn’t the case can prosper.

It is worth pointing out that a bluff isn’t a cheat. Those who bluff and lose ideally “know when to walk away.” Those who cheat and realize that they’re about to be called out on it had better “know when to run.”

There will be a new Kenny Rogers album, Life is Like a Song, that will be released on June 2. Rogers’ widow, according to the AP, “curated the posthumous record.”

Given the number of performers of the modern era who have died, posthumous records have become something of a common phenomenon, especially for performers who had had a good run when they were still in real time.

Back in 2016 the New York Daily News reported, shortly after his death, “Prince leaves behind a cache of unreleased music so vast that his estate could put out a posthumous album every year for the next century.”

It is certainly well known that Prince was a man who was nothing if not relentless in recording himself at work and so it would be certainly plausible that the Prince Vault would undoubtedly contain a trove of recordings, some of which would have mass appeal, some of which would be for the fans only. While an album a year for a century might seem extreme, the notion isn’t fully fanciful.

(Going back to the list of certified sold units, Prince, with 66.9-million, is four places above Kenny Rogers, which puts him just ahead of Journey (65.2-million) and just behind Neil Diamond (71.3 million).)

What is secured in vaults or tucked away in drawers, stacked in mover’s boxes or forgotten on shelfs are things that we may never come to light. To be sure, there are cases where the recordings are brought out and possibly “curated,” but there is undoubtedly an unimaginable amount of music that exists that will never be heard.

What is perhaps more surprising than things that are squirreled away, as yet unheard, are the things that are, in effect, hiding in plain sight.

For example, Stereogum reported on a July 28,1995 performance by Elliott Smith on “Breakfast Time,” a morning show hosted by Tom Bergeron, Laurie Hibberd, and a puppet named Bob. Stereogum describes this as a “recently-unearthed appearance” and as “awkward and fascinating.” The performance wasn’t buried, per se. But it is just that things like that are (a) unexpected (although it was a week after Smith released his self-titled LP and so “doing media” isn’t outside the realm of expectations, somehow it is an unusual venue, to say the least) and (b) overwhelmed by the amount of other things that have been generated in public since that appearance.

The point is: While people might think that they know everything (within the bounds of reason) there is to know about, say, a performer, it very well could be that there is more that meets the eye, or in the case of musical recordings, the ear.

Still, it seems as though the current period we are living in, where conspiracies are rife and disbelief in existence is bordering on the status quo, when the music industry is characterized by revenues in the billions (e.g., last month Universal Music Group reported its 2022 financials, which includes a 21.6% increase in revenue compared to 2021, up to €10,340 million), and technology makes creating artificial things all the easier, there is the potential for a torrent of faux manifestations.

In reporting its 2022 results, UMG cited five performers as being important to its earnings because of their impressive sales: Taylor Swift, Drake, SEVENTEEN, Lil Baby. . .and The Beatles.

Just imagine how well a heretofore undiscovered Beatles’ album would do.**

There’ll be time enough for countin’

When the dealing’s done.

==

*And now we are in a period when through things like ChatGPT there is an unimaginable amount of music that will be heard and during the listening difficult, if not highly improbable, to discern that the performer really is who you think it is.

**This is not to imply or suggest that UMG would do such a thing because it is clearly doing well with the known catalog. Rather, it is to make one think about the potential of fakes.

* * *

[As seventies kid and a fair-weather Kenny Rogers fan (not to mention a chart pedant), I feel like I should point out that the claim that Rogers is a one-hit wonder can also be disputed by the fact that “The Gambler” wasn’t even his biggest hit (according to the Billboard Hot 100 chart). It peaked at #16 while “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” both hit #1. Other singles that charted higher include “Lucille” (#5) and “Coward of the County” (#3). -ed.]