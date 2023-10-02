The Importance of Objects

Given the increasingly sorry state of the planet there is a an increasing importance to the actions encompassed in the phrase “reduce, recycle, reuse.” Less stuff is arguably better.

A Google search of “minimalism” comes up with “about 873,000,000 results”—ironically maximalist, I think—with the characteristics of the 3Rs foremost, not the works of Philip Glass, Steve Reich, La Monte Young, or Terry Riley.

But even those who are associated with a comfortable but minimalist lifestyle, like Marie Kondo, aren’t full-on 3R mavens. Kondo writes of her KonMari approach:

“One of the reasons the KonMari Method™ is associated with minimalism is because many people discover while tidying that they’ve been living with items they no longer love – or never did. And they suddenly feel empowered to let them go with gratitude.”

Objects are OK—as long as said objects provide the individual with what can be considered personal “joy.” And arguably, much music is associated with the joy—or even sorrow—in our lives.

Artifacts of a life are certainly not as important as family, friends and, certainly, life itself, but those objects are in many ways definitive of the person’s movement through time: Perhaps it is a collection of stubs from concerts seen (in a pre-scanning age) or the first Wilco LP bought when the comparative obscurity was in its own way important.

They may be things that haven’t been looked at or used for some years, but at the time of acquisition they were certainly notable and they carried that importance, although perhaps diminished over time, forward.

Another phrase that’s heard is “Get experiences, not things.” But things acquired during those experiences (e.g., a concert T-shirt or a Fillmore West postcard from a visit to San Francisco) can bring the memories back in a powerful way. (One could gloss the famous literary manifestation of this: the madeleine cake dipped in tea that gave rise to Proust’s À la recherche du temps perdu: no physical cake, no memories evoked, or at least not to such an extent.)

Which is a roundabout way to get to the recent “RIAA Mid-Year 2023 Revenue Report,” which has it that first-half U.S. retail revenues hit $8.4 billion, the highest take in a six-month period.

Of the total figures, streaming services accounted for 84%, or about $7.0 billion.

The RIAA found that not only are there people who still buy physical products, but that vinyl and CD sales reached $882 million in H1 2023, or about 10% of the total revenue, the highest level since 2013. (Within the physical space vinyl, at $632 million, accounts for 72%.)

To be sure, plenty of vinyl was moved by Taylor Swift. And others.

In a 2021 New York Times story, Ben Blackwell of Third Man Records is quoted, “Am I mad that Olivia Rodrigo sold 76,000 vinyl copies of her album? Not at all! This is what I would have dreamed of when we started Third Man — that the biggest frontline artists are all pushing vinyl, and that young kids are into it.”

And there’s also Cassandra Jenkins, a Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter, who released a vinyl album, An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, which started out with a pressing of 300 discs, then went to 7,000 (yes, something that wouldn’t even be a rounding error in RIAA’s figures, but none the less important).

Jenkins told the Times, “Right now vinyl feels legitimizing. It’s an investment for an artist. I want these objects that I can sell, so I am going to invest in that.”

In the case of Blackwell, it is about producing discs as a business proposition. For Jenkins it sounds as if she wants to connect to an audience in more than an ephemeral way.

Presumably, those who are buying the Olivia Rodrigo discs are more interested in the disc as object or memento than as something that contains music. And those who are buying Cassandra Jenkins’ work are interested in the music housed on the disc.

In the first case, the vinyl record is the physical token. In the second, it is an object with a transcendent capability. One way to thinking about this is someone who owns a particular book and someone who owns and reads it.

None of this is meant to say that it is good to accumulate things—after all, reducing one’s carbon footprint necessitates the minimization of stuff—but it is to wonder about that incredible amount of streaming vis-à-vis artistic experiences for the listeners.

Doesn’t this become, essentially, audio wallpaper, something that’s there and then blurred over with time?

The RIAA will come out with its year-end report and undoubtedly show an increase in streaming and perhaps a moderate boost in vinyl. At some point the growth of streaming will be such that even an eye-opening rise in vinyl would still require a myopic squint to see in a relative sense.

The question is this: if minimalism means maintaining those things that are special on a personal basis and if, increasingly, there are no things or objects because of their fleeting, virtual nature, what becomes of the singular nature of music that moved and moves us? Is it gone?

Featured image: Dean of American rock critics Robert Christgau in his office via CBS Saturday Morning.