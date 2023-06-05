The Sound of Money

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have, it is reported, as who can really be certain about hot celebrity goss, bought a house in Malibu for $200 million. It measures 30,000 square feet. Or about half the size of a football field. Apparently a Roomba i7 can clean as many as 2,500 square feet. So arguably the Carter family might need 12 of the devices. However, the battery charge would be such that a given vacuum can handle 1,000 square feet before a need to recharge. So it could be that they need 30. Which probably wouldn’t be much of a problem. And while the $200 million for a house is something that probably none of us has a good metric to compare it to, know that Oprah reportedly (remember, the factual uncertainty of things) bought her digs in Montecito—about 60 miles up the coast from Malibu—for a mere $52-million. Of course, it is smaller, though not exactly a starter: 23,000 square feet.

All of which is to say that doesn’t it make you wonder whether you should have actually listened to your parents and instead become a musical sensation such that you could have wed another musical sensation so that now you’d have to ponder the potential annoyance of a fleet of robot vacuums?

///

Jay-Z spent some $1.1 million in 2015 to purchase TIDAL, the streaming service that had been founded a year prior. Timing is everything, it seems. He sold the company to Block (previously known as “Square”) in 2021 for some $300-million. (Yes, even with COVID-caused inflation, the value of that $300-mil would be more than enough for a manse and a phalanx of i7+ models.) However, Jay-Z and Beyoncé—as well as performers ranging from Arcade Fire to Madonna, Chris Martin to Rihanna—continue as stakeholders.

TIDAL CEO Jesse Dorogusker said this about artists in an interview with MusicBusiness Worldwide:

“they want to know what actions are affecting what outcomes. [For example], how did the tour affect the merch sales, or affect the streaming and did the streaming predict it?

“Or was the streaming a lagging indicator of it? It’s all the business metrics that tech companies are used to having on televisions all over the office from day one at a start-up.

“That’s not how artists run their businesses, typically, because they don’t have access to that information. So you know, pennies per stream is an interesting piece of data that they should be entitled to.

“But it can go way, way deeper than that. What does it mean that I put an ad on Instagram and it did or didn’t move the song, or that my number one song is actually my number two song, but only in the western half of the U.S.?

“So if you can start to stitch together the data, you can just be a smarter business owner, which is what these artists are.”

Remember the outrage because of the dynamic pricing model that Ticketmaster deployed? That is simply an algorithmic approach to test demand and willingness to pay to acquire that which is in demand. And what Dorogusker is saying here is that there can be an analogous approach taken by artists to optimize their ROI.

To become “a smarter business owner.” Brand Band.

How many people got into music because they didn’t want to grow up to be accountants?

If Dorogusker is right tour bus reading will put Rolling Stone in the bin and Warren Buffett and the Interpretation of Financial Statement on every bunk.

///

But for some of us it is still about the music. The lyrics. The melody.

Another couple. Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann. Ms. Weil died last week. As a couple, the two wrote songs including the Ronettes’ “Walking in the Rain” and Linda Ronstadt-Aaron Neville’s “Don’t Know Much.” They wrote “Kicks” for Paul Revere and the Raiders and “We’ve Got to Get Out of This Place,” recorded by The Animals.

What helped put the two, certainly, in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 was their composition (Phil Spector is also credited) “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” which was recorded in 1964. Apparently when the song was first played for the Brothers they were not impressed. Imagine how silly they would have felt had they passed on the 3:45 song. It was the most-played song, according to BMI, for 22 years running. In 2019 The Police’s “Every Breath You Take” knocked it off.

The song has been covered with solid success by artists including Cilla Black, Dionne Warwick, Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway, Long John Baldry, and Hall and Oates.

Nowadays many popular songs are written by conference rooms full of people. It is probably a good thing that vinyl discs have gone way to the virtual because there would be no room to legibly print all of the song writers on the label for a given song, to say nothing of multiple songs on a side.

Think about this: Lennon and McCartney. Bacharach and David. Jagger and Richards. John and Taupin. King and Goffin. Weil and Mann.

While “talent” is hard to define, one could just point to the bodies of work of those pairs and say “There.”

///

“You never close your eyes anymore when I kiss your lips

“And there’s no tenderness like before in your fingertips. . .”

Face it, when you’re working spreadsheets day in and day out, there’s little time for romance and less time for music. Your eyes are bloodshot and your fingers are numb.

Yes, running a business can be a bitch.

But there could be a giant mansion at the end of the rainbow. . .