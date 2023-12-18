Time, Time, Time

There are things that we take for granted, which is reasonable given that there are a whole lot of other things that we have to think about, so these things on the mental wallpaper are simply assumed to be (when the decoration is first applied it draws attention, but soon it simply blends into the background).

Take, for example, the calendar.

Prior to the period when Quintus Fulvius Nobilior was running things in Rome—153 BCE—the calendar had ten months, not 12.

The last month of the year, then as now, was December. And the month got that name from Latin, decem, or ten.

But the Roman senate, perhaps being more scientifically capable and knowledgeable than those who currently have offices in the U.S. Capitol, decided that it would be better to have a calendar that was more aligned with what was happening in the heavens, as it were: the lunar cycle—the time it takes the Moon to go through all of its phases (i.e., from new to new)—lasts 29.5 days. And a solar year, the time it takes the Earth to make a revolution around the Sun is 365.242 days. So going back to the lunar cycle and correlating it with the solar year, there’s 29.5 x 12 = 365.25 days.

Thus, the senators deciding that the calendar would be 12 months, with the addition of January and February. December stayed at the end of the calendar. (And every four years February gets an extra day in order to keep the calendar straight.)

Because December is the final month, it is understandable that it is a place from which what had occurred during the previous 11 months is considered.

Like the people who died during the year.

There were several notable losses of musicians in 2023. Including:

David Crosby. The musician with a voice that was functionally to the Byrds and CSN&Y what Art Garfunkel’s was to S&G, passed at 81. Crosby had had an array of health issues in the back half of his life (including a controversial liver transplant in 1994—paid for by Phil Collins), but the music he created during the first half undoubtedly provides millions (cumulatively, of course) with joy that transcends darkness.

Jeff Beck. As we were previously in the Latin mode, a word that had its start back then applies here: virtus, or excellence, which eventually became virtuoso. The thing about Beck is that during his long career he was never digging the same rut deeper as some guitarists tend to do, perhaps with a bit of minor variegation. Sometimes first. Always best.

Tina Turner. Sometimes there’s energy. Sometimes there’s presence. Sometimes there’s transcending bad circumstance. Sometimes there’s Tina Turner, a phenomenon the likes of whom we are not likely to see or hear again.

And, of course, there were others including Shane MacGowan, who was one of those people that seemed to have defied the Reaper until his death at age 65 (the physical plant that is our body can only endure so much), and Tim Bachman, whose band, with his brothers Randy and Robbie and Fred Turner, the guy whose name was to the right of the hyphen, gave us one of the most pernicious earworms of all time, “Takin’ Care of Business” (although Tim’s affiliation with the band ended with BTO II, which does include “TCB.”)

But one of the more interesting losses in 2023, was a man who had a consequence on music of the 1960s—yes, including the Beatles—yet someone that few have probably heard of (full disclosure: I hadn’t): Royston Ellis, who died in February, age 82.

Ellis was a writer (yes, think “Paperback Writer,” which he’s associated with) and a poet (John Lennon described him as “England’s answer to Allen Ginsberg,” and said that Ellis was to introduce him to the woman who was immortalized as “Polythene Pam.”)

Pre-Beatles, Ellis was associated with Cliff Richard and The Shadows: he would do poetry readings at their gigs.

Jimmy Page became a fan of Ellis’ work (hard to imagine a poet having fans), and in an introduction to a collection of some of Ellis’ poetry, Page wrote, “When I was offered the chance to back Royston, I jumped at the opportunity.”

Clearly a case that qualifies for the “we won’t see this ever again” category.

Requiesce in pace, to return to the Latin.

* * *

Other notable figures we lost in 2023: Burt Bacharach; Tony Bennett; Jane Birkin; Jimmy Buffett; Astrud Gilberto; Jean Knight (“Mr. Big Stuff”); Denny Laine (Wings, Moody Blues); Gordon Lightfoot; record exec Jerry Moss; Sinéad O’Connor; Lisa Marie Presley; Paul Reubens; Robbie Robertson; Sixto Rodriguez; Andy Rourke (The Smiths); jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter; Motown’s Barrett Strong; Teresa Taylor (Butthole Surfers); Tom Verlaine; Fred White (Earth, Wind and Fire); Gary Wright (“Dreamweaver”).