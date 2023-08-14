“On the expressway to your heart

The expressway is not the best way

At five o’clock it’s much too crowded

Much too crowded, so crowded” — “Expressway to Your Heart,” The Soul Survivors

One of the things that is generally part of the concert experience, almost regardless of size, whether the venue is a comparatively compact club or a stadium that is capable to handling the population of a small city, happens twice, both before and after the event.

Parking.

First is it a challenge of finding it, which can mean a lot of driving around, looking for a spot that won’t result in a ticket after the show. What’s more, there are other calculations that have to be taken into account: what if it is forecast to rain and the spot happens to be blocks away from the venue: getting drenched isn’t exactly something to look forward to, even if the storm occurs after the show.

Or it could be an event of sufficient magnitude such that when you buy your tickets there is the option to also buy parking in one of several lots or structures. While the destination for the parking is certain, there typically a long line that inches forward into the lot as people scan the QR codes on their phones, a scan that sometimes takes several tries for some of those ahead of you in line.

Anticipation for the show becomes alloyed with the frustration of the lag in actually getting there.

Then there is the exit.

Sometimes there’s a strategy deployed: You calculate whether leaving after the first encore (assuming that you’ve stayed in place for that period of time) is going to be sufficient such that when you’re home the next day and go on setlist.fm you’re not figuratively kicking yourself for having left as you learn that there was 20 more minutes of music that you’d not been in attendance for.

If you stay and leave when a critical mass is also heading for the exits, the getting into that parking structure is an absolute breeze compared to the terrible time of trying to reverse out of your spot given the number of people who are (a) doing the same thing or (b) have already done it, thereby putting them in driving position and generally unlikely to be generous to let someone pull out of their spot. (Although this may seem to be rude, consider if you are that person and you’ve parked on the highest level of the deck: as you wind your way downward, the number of people to whom you might be polite continues to grow, and the people to whom you expressed politeness might do the same, such that you should have stayed to see whether there was going to be a second encore.)

This can seriously attenuate the pleasure you experienced at the concert itself.

While this might seem to be a trivial problem, it is a bona-fide big deal in some instances, with those instances being, not surprisingly, the Taylor Swift Eras Tour.

There have been several surprising figures related to that tour, like the fact that it is anticipated to be the first-ever to gross $1-billion in ticket sales, or that Swift gave the truck drivers who carried her gear from venue to venue $100,000 bonuses, part of the ~$55-million in bonuses that she distributed to the support staff, from dancers to caterers.

The effect is so big that the “Beige Book,” a report that the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis wrote about nationwide economic activity and released on July 12, 2023, includes:

Tourism contacts continued to report slight growth – noting that the recovery was slowing. Business travel continued to recover, but leisure travel was flattening. Multiple contacts reported that the amount of money guests spend at their leisure destinations declined modestly in recent months. Despite the slowing recovery in tourism in the region overall, one contact highlighted that May was the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the pandemic, in large part due to an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts in the city.

There is another set of data that was generated about the Swift effect, this by StreetLight data, a transportation analytics firm. StreetLight obtained data about traffic within one mile of stadiums Swift performed at between March and May between 5 and 6 pm the days of the performances, as that was considered “the peak arrival hour.”

Then they compared that with the other days of the month in order to calculate Vehicle Hours of Delay (VHD), “the amount of time vehicles spend in congestion versus the time travel would take in free-flow conditions.”

They assessed the situation for 25 concerts held in nine stadiums.

There were two outliers. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta saw a 32% increased in VHD. And the transportation professionals in East Rutherford, New Jersey, need to get bonuses because the VHD in the vicinity of MetLife Stadium the three nights Swift performed there decreased 19%.

However, things weren’t so good for the people who drove to the other seven venues.

The increases in Vehicle Hours of Delay were:

103% around Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

117%, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

123%, NRG Stadium, Houston

136%, Lincoln Financial Stadium, Philadelphia

157%, Nissan Stadium, Nashville

288%, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

315%, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

The Glendale show was the first on her tour.

One imagines that even with that 315% increased in VHD, anticipation trumped anxiety in a massively measurable way.