What’s There That We Don’t Know

John Constable was an early 19th century British landscape painter about whom you—even if you took an art history course at some point—probably know very little about. In fact, you’ve likely not heard of him.

However, in art circles he is something of a big deal. Writing for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Elizabeth E. Barker observed, “Today he is often considered, along with J. M. W. Turner, one of England’s greatest landscape painters.” And Turner is sufficiently widely know such that Mike Leigh made a biographical film about him in 2014, Mr. Turner, with Timothy Spall (yes, of Harry Potter fame), portraying the painter: this is a movie that must be seen—or at least heard—to be believed because there are more grunts and other noises coming from Spall’s character than words (to exaggerate just a wee bit), and he’s the focus of the film. (I suppose most of us would like our artists and other characters to be more articulate and refined.)

A couple who live in a castle in Scotland, Craufurdland Castle, which has been in the family for 800 years, have a painting, Old Bridge Over the Avon, about which Simon Houison Craufurd, laird of the castle said, “It’s a painting that I have seen I don’t know how many times and have never actually paid any attention to it.”

The painting has been owned by the Craufurd family since 1918. Yes, he probably saw it plenty of times even if it wasn’t over some massive fireplace. (Constable liked to pain on big canvases: He wrote in 1821: “I do not consider myself at work without I am before a six-foot canvas.”) Yes, no surprise at this point, the painting was determined to be by Constable.

The painting is worth on the order of $2-million.

While this doesn’t change the reputation of Constable in any way, it seems remarkable that there was the work of one of the masters of British painting in plain sight for over 100 years and it was not known to be what it is. (Presumably it was known to be a Constable when it was purchased by one of Craufurd’s forebearers.)

On August 11, 2023 Sotheby’s is going to hold an auction titled “Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own Crazy Little Things 1″. It is described as “A delightful auction of oddments, curios and beloved objects from Freddie’s home. These are the little things that meant so much to Freddie Mercury, a man who insisted on perfection and beauty in everything, every day.”

Also on the 11th there will be at Sotheby’s “Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own/In Love with Japan” and “Crazy Little Things 2.” In September there will be “On Stage,” “The Evening Sale,” and “At Home.”

According to the AP, Mercury had left all his personal belongings to a friend, Mary Austin; the materials have remained in the musician’s mansion since 1991, when he died.

There are the pages of lyrics that Mercury wrote.

According to Dr. Gabriel Heaton, Sotheby’s Books & Manuscripts Specialist: “Early drafts such as these are easily lost or discarded, so the rare survival of these manuscripts provides us with fascinating insights into how his songs were developed and put together, as well as reminding us of their musical complexity and sophistication.

“The revelations in these pages include the extensive redrafting which was part of his song writing process, and his astonishing detailed attention to plans for the vocal harmonies that are such a distinctive feature of Queen’s sound.”

Presumably Heaton has often dealt with materials that were found in places like 800-year-old castles.

One of the aspects of the revealed materials that has gained some attention is that Mercury had at one point considered titling “Bohemian Rhapsody” “Mongolian Rhapsody.” He crossed out the latter and, of course, went with the former.

Sotheby’s has some 1,400 items, such as “Sparkling Stage Worn Silver Sequined Catsuit Worn on the ‘News of the World’ and ‘Jazz’ Tours, 1977-1979” and “An informal kimono for summer.” There are books (“Books on cats, 29 volumes, with ephemera,” “Books on health and fitness, 20 volumes,” “Books on Hollywood, 17 volumes”), furniture, and his personal record collection, some 275 records, including “ Madonna, Spandau Ballet, Diana Ross, Simple Minds, Eurythmics, Prince, The Bangles, Led Zeppelin, Carly Simon, Billy Joel, Tina Turner, Kate Bush, Brian May, David Bowie, Neil Young, Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, a-ha, Tears for Fears, Donna Summer, Pointer Sisters, George Michael, The Beatles (including factory samples), Pearl, Michael Jackson, the Metropolis soundtrack, Christmas compilation albums.”

Aretha Franklin?

Which brings me back to the hidden-in-plain-sight Constable.

What if there was an aspect of Mercury that has heretofore not been recognized. What if the musician had done extensive work with Aretha? What if somewhere in his house there were materials that he had created with them?

While the discovery of Old Bridge Over the Avon doesn’t change the Constable oeuvre, that there was a Constable just there, in the castle, unrecognized, brings to the fore a question about whether there couldn’t potentially be something in the Mercury mansion that would significantly change what it is that is known and thought about Mercury.

Or, more likely, it could be something that is in Aretha Franklin’s house.

Last month a jury found that a note dated 2014 in Franklin’s handwriting and signed just with the letter “A” was her will. Not the sort of document that one would imagine would direct the distribution of the assets of one of the world’s biggest-selling musicians.

Franklin died in 2018.

The note was discovered under a couch cushion.