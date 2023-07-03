Whistle While You Work (By Yourself)

Several years ago I spent some time living with my brother and then-new sister-in-law. Probably because I felt somewhat awkward with them in a one-bedroom apartment, I would whistle so that they would be aware of where I was. Not that I was some sort of great whistler (in case you are, you might want to know that The Masters of Musical Whistling Competition will be held in Hollywood in September), but I figured that it both served its purpose and was somewhat tuneful.

But then my sister-in-law said to me one day, “Don’t you ever whistle a song?” and that essentially ended my whistling then and pretty much since. After all, I thought that I was sufficiently melodious, riffing on well-known songs of the day. To her it was nothing but a series of high-pitched undifferentiated sounds emitted by my lips.

ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, has released an AI model called “Ripple.” Apparently one can sing or hum something into the app and then the AI expands that with an instrumentation. Suddenly, everyone is a musician of sorts.

Realize that during Q1 of this year there were 120,000 music audio files uploaded to streaming services each day, according to Luminate. Ripple was released at the end of Q2.

Presumably a non-trivial number of those 120,000 files made my whistling sound like I was channeling Molly Lewis, not making perceptually random toots.

Now imagine what is going to happen now that there is the opportunity for people to go “hnnh, hnnnh, hnnh, hnnnnnnh. . . .” and achieve orchestration for their efforts, slight those they may be.

This past May the inflation rate in Sweden decreased by 0.2%, which was less than had been expected by those who expect such things. One of them is Michael Grahn, Sweden-based chief economist for Denmark’s Danske Bank (well, there is the Öresund Bridge that connects the two countries).

Grahn, discussing the potential reason for the decrease, told NBC News, “Perhaps all that isn’t just down to her as there are other events taking place, but when you think about what was the cause, she is the prime suspect.”

The person he is referring to is Beyoncé, whose world tour started May 10 and 11 at the National Arena in Stockholm. She drew people from around the world, which drove up demand for hotels and restaurants and such in Stockholm to such a degree that Grahn suggested was the likely cause of the impact on the Swedish economy.

(While one could imagine that he said that primarily in order to garner attention—which he did, around the world—but odds are an economist isn’t likely to be the sort of person who would risk his bona fides by making outlandish claims.)

Then Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman wrote a column in The New York Times headlined “Is Taylor Swift Underpaid?” that includes, “the real puzzle here is why Taylor Swift doesn’t make even more money.” Krugman writes that ticket sales for each of Swift’s concerts are expected to be on the order of $11-million to $12-million and “Swift—who is also a very good businesswoman”—he earlier established “she’s a hugely talented songwriter and musician with remarkable stage presence”—“is reportedly receiving more than the revenue from ticket sales, because the promoters expect to sell a lot of merchandise too.”

Here we have a guy who received the Nobel in Economics in 2008 for his work on international trade and economic geography holding forth on a pop star. To be sure, undoubtedly listens to music like the rest of us, but unlike the rest of us one might imagine that he spends more times with Sibelius than Swift.

There is an incredible bifurcation that has occurred in the public musical realm—or in the context of this, the word should be market.

On the one side there is the massive amount of music(k) that is every day finding its way onto digital streaming platforms and chasing $0.004 (or less).

On the other side there are performers who are literally moving economies.

According to research organization IBISWorld, in the U.S. there are 29,623 businesses and employment of 71,828 in the “Musical Groups & Artists” category. As the firm is interested in tracking things like revenues (it looks at all sorts of businesses, not just music, and as such it sells data for purposes of helping make investment decisions), these businesses and employees must be of sufficient size to actually generate some measurable revenue (i.e., certainly greater than even a multiple of $0.004).

Let’s take off 2% of the “businesses”—which will consider to be groups. That would be 1% at the bottom and 1% at the top. The 1% at the bottom consists of groups that you’re more likely to be hit by lightening than to actually hear unless you know them personally; the 1% at the top are those including Beyoncé and Taylor, who you are likely to hear even if you have no interest in listen to them.

That leaves 29,031 groups. In order to hear each of these groups during the space of a year you would have to listen to 79 per day, and if each produced a three-minute song, that would be nearly four hours of listening.

And now there is Ripple and a host of other AI-music generation tools that are going to do nothing but increase the amount of available music(k) and music.

The point being that there are a whole lot of people in that 29,031—and remember, this is just in the U.S., so the number is vastly greater when the rest of the world is considered—who are going to have an increasingly difficult time of being heard, a seemingly impossible time of earning much of a living: according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median hourly wage for musicians and singers is $30.49. Odds are, those people aren’t putting in eight-hours a day, five days a week.

Two things to take from this:

Support your local musicians because it is likely that they need even more than all the help they can get.

If you whistle, keep it to yourself.



Featured image via instagram.