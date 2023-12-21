Worlds Collide: Liam Gallagher and John Squire Team Up

If you‘ve watched any documentaries on the nascent punk scene in England in the 70s you have heard the story of how it seems every band that mattered had its start at one event: Sex Pistols’ appearance at the Lesser Free Trade Hall in Manchester, England, on June 4, 1976. Accounts vary, of course because that’s how legends are, but it’s generally agreed that around 40 people were at this event. And despite a relatively small showing, the number of bands formed from this one event is astonishing. They include Joy Division, The Smiths and The Fall, all who had members in attendance at the show. It was a watershed moment for indie and punk music and a watershed moment for Manchester in particular.

Fast forward 20-odd years and you have another watershed moment with The Stone Roses at Spike Island, an event that looms large in brit pop history and can also be pinned as the moment Oasis formed as an idea.

“Maybe it was the drugs, but I think it was the music as well. I remember seeing them at Blackpool, Spike Island, and it was just… it’s youth, innit – you look back and nothing will ever compare to it: you’re young, you’ve got no kids, if you’ve got a job, who gives a fuck? You’ve got no bills to pay, you’re going back home to your mam, she’s cooking you breakfast, fucking life is free and easy, you know what I mean? And when you hear it, you go back to them times.”

This is what Liam Gallagher said when serving as editor of the first edition of NME Gold– a 100-page selection of exclusive interviews and features. Noel Gallagher was there too and has gone as far as describing the Stone Roses at Spike Island as “the blueprint” for Oasis. It was…a moment.

And now it’s come full circle with Liam Gallagher and The Stone Roses guitarist John Squire announcing a new album, and a single out next month. Gallagher in particular has been teasing this partnership for months in tweets and interviews, but it seems we’re finally Here Now.

Supergroups are a tricky thing. Great tastes don’t always taste great together, but I’m excited to hear it and am happy to just to see John Squire putting out new music.

The first single, “Just Another Rainbow,” will be released on Jan. 5 and a 7? can be pre-ordered via their website.