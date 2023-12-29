Wrapping Up 2023

This is the year the pandemic officially ended when the WHO officially declared the global health emergency to be over in May. I had managed to avoid infection until this March when I got it exactly six months after my updated booster. It sucked. I survived. So it goes. 2023 was the year we realized we’ll probably all end up catching covid if we ever leave the house. Pretty much everybody I know has had it, even my friends who are still super careful and wearing masks to the grocery store and avoiding indoor concerts altogether. It’s a bummer.

The virus seems to have warped our sense of time. Events might have happened five months ago or five years ago and you can never really remember which off the top of your head. Can you believe that the Chinese spy balloon thing happened in 2023? It did. Weird, right?

Lots of other stuff happened this year, believe it or not, such as Finland joining NATO and Donald fucking Trump getting criminally indicted multiple times. King Charles was crowned. Canadian wildfire smoke messed up our skies all summer. A homemade submarine imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic. Maui burned down. Taylor Swift got people interested in football. Taylor Swift got people interested in life. The Detroit Lions won games. Ukraine held on. Gaza, not so much. Elon Musk killed Twitter. That was all this year. Hope you were wearing a seatbelt. It’s crazy out there.

As always, lots of great music came out. Several of my longtime faves released solid new albums: Robbie Fulks, the Hives, the Handsome Family, Mustard Plug, Wilco, the Mountain Goats. Plus, lots of good new stuff by youngsters: boygenius, Gracie Abrams, Olivia Rodrigo. Some surprising remixes, reissues and posthumous releases: Replacements, Ben Kweller, Sparklehorse. And then there was Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971, full of mindblowing artifacts, sort of like a sequel to Harry Smith’s Anthology of American Folk Music except instead of just being curated and compiled by one crazy guy, this collection was all recorded by one crazy guy. If you’re unfamiliar with McCormick, you won’t regret looking into him. Fascinating story.

I’m excited for 2024. In regards to music anyway. Not excited for another election cycle, which regardless of the outcome is guaranteed to be another shitshow. Who knows if we’ll survive it? But hey, I’m trying to be hopeful…and maybe even optimistic. I’m trying.

* * *

Did you notice that we shared nearly twice as many songs in 2023 (120) as we did in 2022 (66)? That’s still far short of our peak of 201 in 2018 and 171 in 2017 when we first committed to posting something new every weekday, but it’s more than we’ve pulled off since then (not the first commitment we’ve failed to meet).

And once again, as he has since the initial lockdown, Stephen Macaulay has posted a new feature every week, without fail, going as far as lining up extra posts in the queue before he headed off for a much deserved (and much delayed) vacation from his day job. From which, I think it’s okay to announce, Mac has just retired after almost four decades at the same company. Congratulations! But please don’t get any ideas about “retiring” from GLONO. After all, you’ve only been here for 22 years. We can talk about letting you go in 2038. Maybe.

* * *

So that’s another year. Goodbye and good riddance, 2023. Big thanks to all our readers old and new for continuing to come around. Feel free to leave a comment once in a while to let us know what you think. Or reach out on Mastodon or Bluesky or wherever else you might find us.

Until then, have a safe and happy new year!

* * *

Apple Music: GLONO 2023

* * *

Spotify: GLONO 2023

Note: Some songs may be missing from these playlists either due to human error, unavailability at the time, or being yanked by the streaming services after we added them to the playlist. Also, both Spotify and Apple only show the first 100 songs in the embedded player; click through for the whole playlist.

Previous fins d’année: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017.