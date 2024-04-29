Bed(rock): A Cultural Quiz

Here’s a quiz.

What do the following groupings have in common beyond all of them being, well, musical:

“This Land Is Your Land” by Woody Guthrie

“How High the Moon” by Les Paul and Mary Ford

“Respect” by Aretha Franklin

==

“Crazy” by Patsy Cline

At Folsom Prison by Johnny Cash

“Roll Over Beethoven” by Chuck Berry

==

“Stormy Weather” by Ethel Waters

“Foggy Mountain Breakdown” by Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs

Nevermind by Nirvana

==

“Dancing in the Street” by Martha and the Vandellas

“That’ll Be the Day” by the Crickets

“Straighten Up and Fly Right” by Nat “King” Cole

==

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by the Rolling Stones

“Be My Baby” by the Ronettes

“Wildwood Flower” by The Carter Family

==

“Call It Stormy Monday But Tuesday Is Just as Bad” by T-Bone Walker

“Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles

“Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison

==

“Boogie Chillen’” by John Lee Hooker

“At Last” by Etta James

The Who Sings My Generation by The Who

==

“Dear Mama” by Tupac Shakur

“Radio Free Europe” by R.E.M.

“Coal Miner’s Daughter” by Loretta Lynn

==

“Take Me Out to the Ball Game” by Edward Meeker

Aja by Steely Dan

“Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green

==

“Green Onions” by Booker T. & the M.G.’s

Purple Rain by Prince

“I Feel Love” by Donna Summer

==

“Begin the Beguine” by Artie Shaw & His Orchestra

“The Twist” Chubby Checker

Cheap Thrills by Big Brother and the Holding Company

==

“Dust My Broom” by Elmore James

“Cathy’s Clown” by The Everly Brothers

Heart Like a Wheel by Linda Ronstadt

==

“Black Snake Moan” by Blind Lemon Jefferson

“You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feelin’” by The Righteous Brothers

The Doors by The Doors

==

“Statesboro Blues” by Blind Willie McTell

“Where Did Our Love Go?” by The Supremes

“Piano Man” by Billy Joel

==

“Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland

“In the Midnight Hour” by Wilson Pickett

Straight Outta Compton by N.W.A.

==

“(We’re Gonna) Rock Around the Clock” by Bill Haley and His Comets

“I Left My Heart in San Francisco” by Tony Bennett

“My Girl” by The Temptations

==

“La Bamba” by Ritchie Valens

“Soul Man” by Sam & Dave

“Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond

==

Cheap Trick at Budokan by Cheap Trick

Private Dancer by Tina Turner

Dusty in Memphis by Dusty Springfield

==

“When the Saints Go Marching In” by Louis Armstrong & His Orchestra

Late for the Sky by Jackson Browne

“Celebration” by Kool & the Band

==

“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“Reach Out, I’ll Be There” by The Four Tops

==

“Sherry” by The Four Seasons

“Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zepplin

Like a Virgin by Madonna

==

Surrealistic Pillow by Jefferson Airplane

“Chances Are” by Johnny Mathis

“Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers

==

If you know the answer, then you should go out and hurt your arm patting yourself on the back because that would be a remarkable feat.

After all, there is no consistency in the dates among each of the groupings. There are different genres. There are mainly singles and some albums. While the preponderance of musicians are American, there are some from the U.K.

So, without further ado:

These are some of the songs that have been selected since 2002 (with each group a year, starting at the top with 2002) by the National Recording Preservation Board of the Library of Congress, with input from the public, to become part of the National Recording Registry.

Each year there are 25 recordings selected. Not all of them are musical works.

While I have limited the number to three for each of the groupings, there are far more than could have been selected for any of them. You can see the lists by year here.

One thing that I am confident about is this: When you took (or take) quizzes, completion was (is) something that resulted in a sense of relief and you did (do) your very best to forget about it—but this is not like that.

Spend some time thinking to any one of the groups and listening—in your head or otherwise—to some of that music. While some of those songs may be something that you thought you forgot about, it is more likely that you remember most of them and they have a resonance to you in your own personal way, even though all of this music is part of our cultural legacy.