Data: 2023 Total Music Sales and Streams

The music industry likes to talk about consumption, which is another word for tuberculosis, and it makes all real music lovers gag. They talk about consumption because they don’t want to talk about sales because sales are down from their pre-Napster heyday. Consumption is up though. So yay.

For real though, it’s a good thing that streaming has allowed people to listen to more music. Who could argue with that? (I mean, besides any artists who are unfortunate enough not to own their own masters…which is most of them.) But for fans, this is a great time to be alive. The celestial jukebox is real. And if you want something weird that’s not available on Spotify or Apple Music, there’s a good chance you will be able to find it on YouTube. Go nuts.

Just don’t try to convince us that streaming “love is embarrassing” 1,250 times is the same as listening to GUTS. You didn’t “consume” the album. So keep that in mind when you hear that total U.S. album consumption increased by 12.6% in 2023. Did it really? Song “consumption” may have increased but who knows how many people are actually listening to albums? There’s no way of measuring that.

But overall things do seem to be getting better for the music biz. Actual album sales rose a little bit. Vinyl is up. Even our beloved old compact disc did better this year. And of course streaming is way up. 1.453 trillion songs were streamed in 2023. That’s a lot of zeroes! 1,453,000,000,000 songs.

And a good chunk of those songs were recorded by Taylor Swift. No joke, Luminate reports that “1 in every 78 audio streams was a Taylor Swift song in the U.S. this year.” And Billboard points out that her collected catalog sold 6.172 million copies (3.484 million of that on vinyl!), accounting for “6% of all album sales last year across all albums by all artists.” She sold 1.014 million copies of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on vinyl. It blows my mind that she even pressed a million records, let alone sold them all. It’s staggering.

Total Album Sales (physical + digital albums)

2023: 105.32 million

2022: 100.09 million

2021: 109.0 million

2020: 102.4 million

2019: 112.75 million

2018: 141 million

2017: 169.15 million

2016: 205.5 million

2015: 241.39 million

2014: 257.02 million

2013: 289.41 million

2012: 315.96 million

2011: 330.57 million

2010: 326.15 million

2009: 373.9 million

2008: 428.4 million

2007: 500.5 million

2006: 588.2 million

2005: 618.9 million

2004: 666.7 million

2003: 667.9 million

2002: 693.1 million

2001: 762.8 million

2000: 785 million

1999: 754.8 million

1998: 712.5 million

1997: 651.8 million

1996: 616.6 million

1995: 616.4 million (I’ve heard the figure is 616,957,000)

1994: 614.7 million (I’ve heard the figure is 615,266,000)

1993: ~573 million (1994 was 7.4% increase over 1993)

Vinyl albums

2023: 49.61 million

2022: 43.46 million

2021: 41.72 million

2020: 27.54 million

2019: 18.84 million

2018: 16.8 million

2017: 14.32 million

2016: 13.1 million

2015: 11.92 million

2014: 9.19 million

2013: 6.1 million

2012: 4.55 million

2011: 3.9 million

2010: 2.8 million

2009: 2.5 million

2008: 1,877,000

2007: 990,000

2006: 858,000

2005: 857,000

2004: 1,187,000

2003: 1,404,000

2002: 1,339,000

2001: 1,246,000

2000: 1,533,000

1999: 1,405,000

1998: 1,376,000

1997: 1,092,000

1996: 1,145,000

1995: 794,000

1994: 625,000

Compact Discs

2023: 36.83 million

2022: 35.87 million

2021: 40.59 million

2020: 40.12 million

2019: 54.19 million

2018: 70.7 million

2017: 88.2 million

2016: 104.8 million

2015: 125.6 million

2014: 140.9 million

2013: 165.4 million

2012: 193.4 million

2011: 223.5 million

2010: 239.9 million

2009: 294.9 million

2008: 360.6 million

2007: 449.2 million

2006: 553.4 million

2005: 598.9 million

2004: 651.1 million

2003: 635.8 million

2002: 649.5 million

2001: 712.0 million

2000: 730.0 million

1999: 648.1 million

1998: ~578 million

1997: 504.6 million

1996: 448.4 million

1995: 368 million

Digital Albums

2023: 18.32 million

2022: 20.2 million

2021: 26.17 million

2020: 34.39 million

2019: 39.3 million

2018: 53.4 million

2017: 66.2 million

2016: 82.3 million

2015: 103.33 million

2014: 106.47 million

2013: 117.58 million

2012: 117.68 million

2011: 103.1 million

2010: 86.3 million

2009: 76.4 million

2008: 65.8 million

2007: 50 million

2006: 32.6 million

2005: 16.2 million

2004: 5.5 million

Cassette albums

2023: 436,400

2022: 439,700

2021: 343,000

2020:

2019:

2018: 219,000

2017: 174,000 source

2016: 129,000 source

2015: 74,000 source

2014:

2013:

2012:

2011: 31,000

2010: 21,000

2009: 34,000

2008: ~82,000 source

2007: 274,000

2006: ~1.128 million source

2005: ~2.667 million source

2004: 8.6 million

2003: 17.9 million

2002: 29.8 million

2001: 49.4 million

2000: 77.2 million

1999: 105.5 million

1998: ~130.8 million

1997: 146 million

1996: 166.7 million

Digital track sales

2023: 133.88 million

2022: 151.9 million

2021: 202.9 million

2020: 233.84 million

2019: 301.08 million

2018: 412 million

2017: 554.82 million

2016: 724.0 million

2015: 964.76 million

2014: 1.1 billion

2013: 1.26 billion

2012: 1.336 billion

2011: 1.27 billion

2010: 1.17 billion

2009: 1.16 billion

2008: 1.07 billion

2007: 844.1 million

2006: 582 million

2005: 352.7 million

2004: 142.6 million

2003: 19.2 million (SoundScan monitored them only during the year’s second half)

Song Streams (audio and video) *

2023: 1.453 trillion (1.249 trillion were audio-only)

2022: 1.268 trillion (1.1 trillion were audio-only)

2021: 1.13 trillion (988.1 billion were audio-only)

2020: 1.02 trillion (872.59 billion were audio-only)

2019: 1.147 trillion (745.75 billion were audio-only)

2018: 901 billion (611 billion were audio-only)

2017: 618.03 billion (400.38 billion were audio-only)

2016: 432.2 billion (252.3 billion were audio-only)

2015: 317.2 billion (144.9 billion were audio-only)

2014: 164.5 billion

2013: 118.1 billion

2012: ~89.5 billion (calculated on reports that 2013 was up 32%)

* Due to reporting methodology changes from a major video provider in 2020, year over year video streaming comparisons may not be reflective of industry trends, according to Billboard. Also, non-interactive digital services like Pandora and Sirius XM are not included in the streams tracked by Nielsen Music.

We’ve been doing this for a while. See our previous annual sales wrap-ups: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009.