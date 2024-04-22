Doesn’t Feel Too Festive

Lana Del Rey headlined both Fridays.

Tyler, the Creator headlined both Saturdays.

Doja Cat headlined both Sundays.

And there were some 143 other acts that performed at this year’s two-weekend Coachella at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Some people suggest that this, the 23rd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, doesn’t portend well for the future of festivals because rather than selling out in a jiffy like recent concert tours have of late, approximately 20% of the ~250,000 available tickets weren’t sold. This is not a boo-hoo situation for the event organizers because it is still the major festival in the U.S., but it could portend unhappy times ahead for other music festivals.

Two days after the lights were shut off at this year’s Coachella, on April 16, on the other side of the planet, the organizers of the 2024 Caloundra Music Festival, which is held in Queensland, Australia, was pre-emptively canceled after a 17-year run.

Festival director Richie Eyles told ABC Business (as in the Australian outlet, not the one that shows “The Golden Bachelor” and “Dancing with the Stars”), “People are doing it tough, disposable income is not there, and ticket sales, concerts, festivals are one of the first things to go.”

Yes, when given a choice between, say, paying the rent and catching an act, guess what is likely to win (at least for the largest percentage of people)?

Australian/Fijian singer-songwriter Andrea Kirwin, who performed at Caloundra in 2014, coincident with the release of her first album, told ABC Business, “I think the old model might be changing, the idea that people will spend that kind of money on a weekend and be able to sustain doing that for multiple events a year.”

While “that kind of money” isn’t specified, in the case of Coachella, the general admission tickets cost $499—before fees.

The organizers of Caloundra cited “rising operating costs, including event infrastructure, production, security, policing, labour/crew costs, travel/transport, accommodation and others.”

Then, taking a deep breath:

“Additionally, the impact of higher interest rates, rent, fuel, power and food costs on household budgets means patrons have less disposable income for festival tickets and other entertainment.”

Yes, people need to hold on to money, “that kind” and otherwise.

Kirwin suggested, “I think people are looking for an experience where they can feel closer to the artists. Smaller venues might do better coming out of this.”

Which may be wishful thinking as it seems as though SCALE is what is driving most events as musicians and their promoters look to maximize the revenue from their efforts. (Not that there is anything wrong with that per se, as it is completely rational for someone to make the most from their work, and let’s not forget that for professionals, most performing is just that: work.) When the likes of Universal Music and its kin are concerned with “superfans,” those who probably would buy a ticket and skip the rent, it is unlikely that smaller venues will be the general approach unless (1) the performers are small from a revenue potential or (2) said boutique performances by the “big” musicians have a ticket price that it enormous.

Consider Coachella. It is held in Indio, which is about seven miles southeast of Palm Springs. To get there it would require a drive of about two hours from Los Angeles (in a car, not one of those golf-carts-on-steroids that you can see being puttered along in the greater Palm Springs vicinity by those who are still mourning the loss of Bob Hope) or the use of PSP airport in Palm Springs, which is laid out in a way that assumes there will be no rain as one goes from TSA to the Agua Caliente concourse. The major U.S. and Canadian carriers go there, but the schedules are fairly light, so if there is a cancelation, odds are this means another night in town (or a rental to LAX and all of the fees associated with that, including the car—none of which addresses one’s personal economic situation).

Wouldn’t it, perhaps, be more viable for the Coachella organizers to decide that there are other places in the greater LA area where a festival could be held to make it more convenient for people who might simply take a day trip—and thereby provide the organizers with a greater total addressable market?* To be sure, this would take away some of the adventure aspect (although let’s be clear: a polo grounds is not exactly Borneo), but the head count could be brought back in line—and perhaps exceed it. (What’s more, by reducing the monies spent on travel expenses and accommodations (there is limited camping, at Coachella, but plenty of hotels in and around Indio), there’s more disposable income for merch.)

So whether it is Australia, Europe (21 festivals have been cancelled or postponed in the U.K. alone) or the U.S., prices are up for everything to a degree that, evidently, are hard to carry by fans.

If you’re running a restaurant and 20% of the people you expect don’t show up, that’s difficult to sustain.

*While moving Coachella from, well, Coachella (well, actually from the polo grounds) might seem rather absurd, last week the Park City, Utah-headquartered Sundance Institute, which operates the Sundance Film Festival, announced it is looking at “viable locations in the United States to host the Sundance Film Festival beginning in 2027.” The festival has been held in Park City since 1985. Eugene Hernandez, Director, Sundance Film Festival and Public Programming, said, “We are looking forward to conversations that center [on] supporting artists and serving audiences as part of our mission and work at Sundance Institute, and are motivated by our commitment to ensure that the Festival continues to thrive culturally, operationally, and financially as it has for four decades.” Park City is a charming community and is a <40-minute drive from Salt Lake City International Airport, which has vastly more connections than Palm Springs. The festival is held in January/February, and there is also the draw of skiing in the Wasatch Mountains. The question is whether it is a matter of doing better financially or simply has economic issues, which aren’t mentioned in the Institute’s announcement.