Elvis Live(s)

In 2023 Taylor Swift set a record for being at the top of the Billboard album chart, the Billboard 200, more frequently than any other individual: 68 weeks. Swift has been releasing albums since 2006, when her self-titled disc dropped. Her first album at the top was her second, Fearless (2008), which racked up 11 weeks there, or 16% of her total run (so far; she’s probably added to her dominance by the time you read this).

Swift took the top spot from Elvis, who, with 67 weeks, is the second solo artist on the list.

(Both have a ways to go to be at the overall top of the Billboard 200 cumulative list: the Beatles have marked 132 weeks.)

Elvis’ Billboard 200 numbers are for 10 albums released between 1956 and 2002, with that last date being pretty damn good for a guy who died in 1977, or 12 years before Taylor Swift was born.

In Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, if we use the Syd Field three-act structure from his Screenplay: The Foundations of Screenwriting (1979), the Confrontation occurs in a Las Vegas that resembles the Valley of the Kings in Egypt. A dirty bomb apparently went off in Vegas, although it seems as though it was a neutron bomb, given that with the exception of the massive statues that are being reclaimed by the desert, the casino hotels still stand, which gives Rick Deckard, portrayed by Harrison Ford, a place to live, hidden away from the Wallace Corporation. (Apparently he’s been there since the time of the first Blade Runner film, which is set in. . . 2019.)

As Ryan Gosling’s K, in 2049, wanders through the casino that houses Deckard, he goes into a theater, where a glitchy Vegas-era holographic Elvis performs “Suspicious Minds” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” about which Deckard, after engaging in a fist fight with K, says, “I like this song.” Elvis first released the song, which is based on a melody from a French composition of 1784 (“Plaisir d’amour”), in 1961. Deckard is in his 30s in the first film, which means he would have been born in 1989 at the latest or 1980 at the earliest: either way he was born after the 1969 residency at the International that is associated with Elvis and that rhinestone-decorated white jumpsuit.

Evidently, Elvis continued to have resonance maybe in the future (it is not disclosed when Sin City became Empty City, so it based on the setting of the first film in 2019, it could have been anytime between then and 2040, based on the idea that the ruin-like nature would have taken at least nine years to be as manifest as it is). Maybe that future is. . .2024.

Reuters, January 4, 2024:

“’Elvis Evolution’ will use AI and holographic projection, augmented reality and live theatre to recreate events in Presley’s life and music, said Layered Reality, the immersive entertainment company developing the show.”

The show in question will be staged later this year in London. Then it is planned to be performed in Tokyo, Berlin and. . .Las Vegas.

Authentic Brands Group, which owns the Elvis Presley estate, gave Layered Reality “thousands of the star’s personal photos and hours of home-videos to create the new performances using AI,” Reuters reported.

While one may give this a shrug, thinking that it is no more than a fleeting novelty, there is a strong bit of evidence that apparently people like to watch virtual musical performers, even those who aren’t dead.

London is also the home of “ABBA Voyage,” a digital performance created with the assistance of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. The show is staged seven times a week in the purpose-built 3,000-seat ABBA Arena.

During its first year of operation—from May 2022 to May 2023—it was attended by some one-million people. A fifth of that number came from outside the U.K.

Picking an arbitrary day—Friday, January 12—I discovered that the ticket prices range from £27.50 for a handicap-accessible section to £181.50 for a Dance Booth ticket (“We have eight Dance Booths in total, four for up to 10 people and four for up to 12 people. Each booth is named after people from the ABBA universe. These are flexible spaces, so you can book an individual ticket, or book one or more whole booths for your party. Each booth has seating, plus your very own dance floor.”).

The average of those two ticket prices means that during that first year of dancing digital avatars the take would be some £100-million. And every show would have Agnetha, Björn, Benny, and Anni-Frid at their virtual best.

Which may bode well for Elvis. Or at least for Authentic Brands Group.*

Now although Elvis has sold more records than ABBA, it is worth noting that even though the band broke up some 40 years ago, it released an album of new music in late 2021, Voyage, cleverly predicated on the forthcoming show, which reached number one in album sales. The last number-one Elvis album is Moody Blue, released in 1977. Which means there is the potential for ABBA to unseat Elvis in sales because, well, they are still. . .corporeal.

However, let’s not underestimate Authentic Brands Group.

Isn’t it possible—if not likely—that some “new” Elvis music will be released prior to the “Evolution” (hmm. . .perhaps a catchy album name. . .)?

Isn’t it conceivable that he could reclaim his crown from Taylor Swift?

Elvis may be dead. But he isn’t done.

*The adjective authentic has synonyms including real and actual. Clearly, an Elvis performance is no longer definable that way because there is no real or actual Elvis, no matter how many images were used to create the models of the King for Elvis Evolution. However, in the name of that company, the adjective modifies brand, which is what Elvis has become: an intangible corporate asset. Disembodied, but still dancing.