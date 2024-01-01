John Maynard Keynes Meets the Beatles

The arts, of which music, of course, is a big part, plays a massive role in the economy of the U.K., which consultancy McKinsey describes as “a cultural powerhouse—often punching above its weight.” Small, but powerful. (In terms of size, the U.K. is approximately as big as Oregon.)

Looked at in terms of the gross value added to the overall economy in 2022, the arts sector, McKinsey found, contributed £49 billion, which doesn’t mean a whole lot until it is put into a context like this: that’s 50% larger than what the telecommunications industry puts into the coffers.

There are impressive metrics, like the U.K. having the highest number of Nobel laureates in Literature between 2000 and 2023 and its actors coming in second in the number of Academy Awards received.

But then there’s one that seems completely understandable if still eye-widening: The U.K. is one of three net exporters of music in the world.

It’s not that every country doesn’t export music; even the smallest country in the world, Vatican City, does.

It’s just that music in the U.K. has a visibly consequential effect on the economy of the kingdom. (Thank you, Beatles, for starting that phenomenon.) According to UK Music’s “This Is Music 2023” report, U.K. music exports generated a cool £4 billion in 2022. And looked at overall, music’s contribution to the U.K. economy last year was £6.7 billion, a non-trivial chunk of the aforementioned £49 billion.

But here’s an interesting thing.

While we may think of music mainly as something that has an emotional effect on us of varying levels of intensity (i.e., from a smile to a swoon), by and large it is the creation, distribution and sales of music that has become something far more massive than might have been imagined at the start of the “British Invasion.”

Guinness World Records announced on December 12, 2023, that Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour “is officially the highest-grossing music tour ever.” From March 2023 to that date it took in $1.04 billion. The previous record holder was Elton John’s $939 million—which consisted of 328 shows over a five-year period (though to be fair to Elton, there was a spanner in the works that took the form of COVID, which kept him off the stage and his fans out of the stadia for a period of time during that run). Guinness ticks several more boxes for Swiftian records: Highest-grossing music tour per concert by a female artist; Highest-grossing music tour (current year); Highest-grossing music tour by a solo artist; Highest-grossing music tour by a female artist.

Every one of those is an economic record.

But sometimes that is either not thought of or conveniently ignored.

Not taking anything away from here accomplishments, consider this, the rationale for putting her on the cover of the magazine (actually there are three different covers, presumably for those who are interested in collecting memorabilia):

“For building a world of her own that made a place for so many, for spinning her story into a global legend, for bringing joy to a society desperately in need of it, Taylor Swift is TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year”

Presumably were it not for her massive musical extravaganza, Swift would likely not have received the honor. In fact, the TIME editors note: “this is the year that Swift, 33, achieved a kind of nuclear fusion: shooting art and commerce together to release an energy of historic force.” The art alone wouldn’t have had the impact: it takes two atoms to create nuclear fusion.

But circling back to the U.K., there is something that UK Music interim chief executive Tom Kiehl said about the performance in a financial sense that is notable:

“The UK music industry and its exports have grown beyond doubt to hit new heights, which is fantastic news in terms of our sector’s contribution to jobs and the economy.”

Not just that, which was simply the prelude which will serve as rationale to where he was going, but Kiehl’s continuation:

“However, the competition for international markets is intensifying rapidly. The UK’s competitors are increasingly well funded and can often count on far more support from their governments.

“South Korea, Australia and Canada have invested heavily in music and cultural export offices to help grow their overseas markets.

“The UK has several successful export schemes, such as the Music Export Growth Scheme and the International Showcase Fund.

“However, we need far more support – otherwise we risk the UK being left behind in the global music race and that would be a bitter blow for music industry and a missed opportunity to grow our export market.”

Consider: this isn’t just about a group of talented musicians that are able to contribute a fraction of a Swift to the U.K. economy. Rather, it is something of a front in a musical arms race, where entire countries (“South Korea, Australia and Canada have invested heavily. . . .”) are competing against one another in order to secure musical economic might.

Silly love songs, indeed.