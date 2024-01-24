New Beths: Your Side

Video: The Beths – “Your Side”

Directed by Tristan Deck. From Expert In A Dying Field, out now on Carpark.

Does anybody write better melodies than Elizabeth Stokes? I can’t think of anybody.

It’s a bit of a cliche but I like it when a band has had an album out for a while and the label has already spent all the money they’re going to spend on videos so the band throws together a bunch of the stuff they shot on tour on their phone. It’s a fun look behind the scenes of a touring band. See them driving in the van, buying garbage food at gas stations, snoring in the van, checking their lattops in green rooms, playing what must be cricket, laughing in the van, and rocking out on stage.

But here I go again

Mixing drinks and messages.

So I’ll say it plain, baby

I want to see you.

“Your Side” is a song of aching loneliness but you might not catch that on first listen because it sounds almost giddy. I guess that would reflect hopefulness.

Video: The Beths – “Your Side” (CBS Saturday Sessions)

Via CBS Mornings.