New Cassandra Jenkins: Only One

Video: Cassandra Jenkins – “Only One”

Directed by Lydia Fine and Tony Blahd. From My Light, My Destroyer, out July 12 on Dead Oceans.

An Overview on Phenomenal Nature hit me hard when it was released a few years ago. It had been a while since I listened to an album on repeat for days and I don’t think it’s happened again since. I was immediately drawn into the album’s world of grieving and escape and was surprised how much I enjoyed the soothing yacht rock atmospherics.

“Only One” didn’t grab me by the emotions as quickly but it sounds like it might be a grower. There are mysteries inside that are waiting to be unlocked.

Stick figure Sisyphus

Behind massage parlor window glass

How long will this pain in my chest last?

There’s a 70s AM radio vibe that my friends and I have dubbed “creepout music” and this absolutely falls into that category. Have you never been mellow?

Cassandra Jenkins: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.